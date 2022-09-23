Agtech: Could vertical solar panels be the answer to dairy's energy needs?

Why placing solar panels vertically could be just the solution for Irish dairy.
Agtech: Could vertical solar panels be the answer to dairy's energy needs?

Jack Thiel of Sunstream Energy speaking about the challenges of solar on dairy farms. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 16:30
Rachel Martin

Solar panels have been around for years now, but a new concept sees the panels placed vertically so that energy is produced in the morning and evening when the sun is low in the sky to coincide with peak usage on Irish dairy farms.

Jack Thiel from Sunstream Energy explained the firm has systems installed on two dairy farms: A 110-panel installation on a farm in Waterford and a second in Kilkenny.

While most residential panels are single-sided, the firm uses double-sided panels that can then be positioned upright, almost like a fence.

“In this particular example in Waterford, the farmer said he wanted to reduce his energy consumption and offset his carbon footprint,” Mr Thiel said.

“The challenge for solar on dairy farms is that the midday sun and energy use patterns do not coincide.

“His energy needs are in the morning when he’s milking and then again at night so we designed the solar system to coincide its maximum output with his maximum power needs using east- and west-facing panels.

“In the afternoon, when the cows are put out at pasture, he doesn’t really generate much electricity — but he doesn’t need to either.”

Read More

Rachel Martin: The time for green energy is now... so policy-makers need to act quickly

More in this section

Ploughing: Ireland’s first home-bred red clover named top sustainability innovation Ploughing: Ireland’s first home-bred red clover named top sustainability innovation
Ploughing: The tech taking a peek inside your silo Ploughing: The tech taking a peek inside your silo
Cattle feeding as simple as turning on the telly Cattle feeding as simple as turning on the telly
#Farming - AgTech#Farming - Agribusiness#Ploughing22#Farming - Emission targets 25by30#Farming - Dairy
<p> John O'Neill, Ballinadee, West Cork taking part in the vintage 2 furrow mounted plough class at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Ploughing 2022 comes to an end as the top ploughmen and women take the trophies 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.273 s