Irish beef on the shelves of premium Japanese retail for the first time

Irish beef will now be available on the shelves of premium Japanese retail for the first time.

Japanese department store, Isetan, will stock Irish beef following its official launch today in Tokyo by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The launch took place in Isetan’s flagship Shinjuku store, Tokyo’s most high-end department store.

The listing comes following an agreement between Isetan and Co Longford-based beef specialists, John Stone, to supply beef to the Kojima Shoten shop in Isetan’s food hall and across 14 restaurants in the luxury department store.

In 2019, Bord Bia hosted the chief executive of Kojima Shoten, Yasunari Kojima, on a study visit to Ireland as part of a Bord Bia-led European beef and lamb campaign.

'Strong endorsement'

Bord Bia’s interim chief executive Michael Murphy said that the sale of Irish beef in one of the world's most prestigious department stores is a "strong endorsement of the quality and reputation of Irish beef from farm to fork".

Irish beef exports - which includes primary beef and beef offal - to Japan rose in value by 28% to reach €28m last year.

"While the majority of these exports are imported frozen and destined for foodservice and manufacturing, today’s launch reflects the growing opportunity for Irish beef to find a niche among premium suppliers with trade buyers showing increasing interest in Irish grass-fed beef," Mr Murphy added.

John Stone supply some of the world’s leading hotels and restaurants with Irish beef and lamb from their headquarters in Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Although primarily foodservice specialists, they offer retail-packed steaks to select customers only.

Tim Stone, managing director of John Stone said the business is "delighted to give Japanese consumers the opportunity to enjoy our specially selected Irish grass-fed beef".

Irish exports to Japan 'growing rapidly'

The Bord Bia Tokyo team is led by South East Asia director, Ciaran Gallagher, who is based in Singapore, and Joe Moore who manages the Tokyo office.

His team is also supported by two Bord Bia Fellows working directly for Irish exporters targeting the region.

The Tokyo office was established in 2019 to build local contacts, gather market and consumer insight, and support Irish exporters.

Mr Gallagher said that Irish exports have been "growing rapidly in recent years", with total exports increasing in value by 56% from €112m in 2018 to €175m last year.

The launch of Irish beef at Isetan is part of a wider Bord Bia meat promotional campaign to drive awareness and growth of Irish beef, pigmeat, sheepmeat and seafood across Japan.

According to Bord Bia, historically, Japanese consumers have a preference for grain-fed beef over grass-fed, due to the reputation of their own grain-fed Wagyu beef, coupled with the successful marketing, over many years, of grain-fed US beef.

Last year, Bord Bia undertook a two-stage beef taste test project with 300 Japanese consumers to understand how grass-fed Irish beef is perceived.

Results indicated that Japanese customers enjoy the taste, flavour, and smell of Irish grass-fed beef, and that they had positive perceptions of grass-fed beef, considering it to be healthier, natural, and friendly to the environment.