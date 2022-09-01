The survival of the egg industry in Ireland at risk

EGG producers in Ireland are under growing pressure from rising feed costs due to the war in Ukraine, falling profit margins and the threat of devastating bird flu with the potential to wipe out entire poultry flocks.

Despite a surge in sales due to increased home cooking during the Covid-19 lockdowns, a recent survey by the Irish Farmers Association revealed that 80% of producers indicated they would not recommend future generations to continue in egg production.

Eggs have a special place in the dietary history and folklore of Ireland, which extends from the days when hatching hens were kept under the kitchen table in rural homes. Housewives boosted family income with money from the sale of hen eggs at fairs and markets and to neighbours, co-ops, and local shops.

All that was long before the growth of modern, regulated, commercial production units and the arrival of egg vending machines.

Despite these and other changes in shopping and eating habits, some 650 million eggs were still sold in Ireland in 2021, because consumers still regard them as a healthy meal option, easy to cook and value for money.

Bord Bia research has revealed that traditional cooking methods are still preferred, but with some generational differences.

Gen-Zs (people raised on the internet and social media) prefer scrambled eggs (40%). Boiled eggs are the popular choice of baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), while millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) equally favour eggs scrambled (27%) and fried (27%).

However, the survival of the egg industry in Ireland is at risk due to rising on-farm costs, according to the Irish Farmers Association.

Since last October, it has been campaigning nationally to recover costs for poultry farmers in general. It has lobbied the Government, met with industry, negotiated with retailers, and protested outside stores to highlight their plight to consumers.

Poultry Committee chairman, Nigel Sweetnam, called on retailers last month to pass back 2c per egg immediately to be ringfenced for producers to help them to alleviate the cost pressures on their farms.

An emergency meeting in Cavan heard that egg producers were weighing up whether they should place orders for another flock of pullets or not.

“An increase in price to cover the cost of feed has been received by most egg producers. However, other costs apart from feed have not been covered. We need immediate action to ensure the survival of our egg sector,” he said.

Egg producers pointed out that significant increases in their non-feed costs including replacement pullets, electricity, labour, fuel, litter disposal, shavings and bedding have pushed producers’ margins into negative territory.

The egg production industry has increased substantially in recent years, due to a growing population and a demand for protein foods.

Consumers in Ireland, a country with a population of around two million hens, are frequently urged to ‘Crack On’ and to always look out for the Bord Bia Quality quality mark - a guarantee that the eggs are produced to the highest standards and verified at every stage.

Key aspects of egg production covered in the code of best practice include flock sourcing, hygiene, disease control, welfare, and environmental protection.

Deputy Matt Carthy (SF) asked Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Dáil in May if consideration had been given to providing financial assistance to the organic egg sector arising from the rising input costs.

Read More Cracking on: Eggs are not just for Easter

The minister said he had established a high-level committee to deal with issues arising out of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“My officials are continuing to engage closely with the various industry sectors to monitor the identified risks and work towards mitigation actions where possible and appropriate.

“I have tasked a National Fodder and Food Security Committee to prepare an industry response to the emerging crisis in feed, fodder, fertiliser and other inputs, and to develop contingency plans and advice to assist farmers in managing their farm enterprises,” he said.

Over the generations, eggs have figured largely in Irish folklore and superstitions with many accounts of people placing eggs in their neighbour’s cow sheds and fields, especially on May eve, wishing ill luck on livestock, and crops.

It was a practice known as pishogues. Other more benign traditions were also associated with eggs. Thirteen or fifteen were regarded as lucky numbers for a clutch, but exchanging hatching hens was deemed to be unlucky.