Biggest food recall in EU history set to continue

The biggest food recall in EU history is set to continue, with the tightening up of ethylene oxide rules for food additives.

Since 2020, there have been about 3,000 product recalls and notifications due to ethylene oxide in food in the EU. There have been many more recalls outside the EU, including a recent high-profile international recall of Häagen-Dazs ice cream that was distributed to about 80 countries.

In Ireland, this includes Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream from France.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries, outside the EU.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says that although the consumption of contaminated products does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is a continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time.

In the EU, detections of ethylene oxide in sesame seeds from India started to increase in September 2020. More than half of the EU’s annual imports of 70,000 tons of sesame comes from India.

It is thought that ethylene oxide fumigation, used to stop the growth of salmonella bacteria during the storage of sesame seeds in India, has been common practice for years.

Thousands of conventional and organic products with long shelf life dates, such as cereals, chocolate, biscuits, bread, crackers, sesame oil, bagels, and Asian dishes were affected.

Detections have continued, but with the contaminant also being found in food additives such as locust bean gum (which is at the centre of the Häagen-Dazs ice cream recall), guar gum, and xanthan gum from Turkey, and in food supplements and spices.

Some of the detections have been of 2-chloroethanol (a metabolite of ethylene oxide) exceeding maximum residue limits.

Enforcement issues

Now, the EU Commission has said the presence of ethylene oxide, irrespective of origin, is not authorised for food additives.

This ruling is designed to reduce enforcement problems which arise because it is difficult to establish whether the presence of ethylene oxide is from the sterilisation of food additives or is due to other reasons.

Therefore, no residue above 0.1 mg/kg of the sum of ethylene oxide and 2-chloro-ethanol can be present in food additives in the EU, from September.

This clampdown comes as a controversy emerges in the USA over alleged cancer hazards for people living near companies that use ethylene oxide to sterilise medical equipment.

Cancer link

The Environmental Protection Agency in the USA has linked ethylene oxide emissions from such companies to an elevated risk of cancer in the surrounding areas.

The EPA concluded that ethylene oxide is carcinogenic to humans by the inhalation route of exposure. Evidence in humans indicates that exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of lymphoid cancer and, for females, breast cancer.

The EPA has detected high levels of ethylene oxide in the air in 19 US cities.

It is recommended as a safe and effective sterilisation method and is used in the US to treat approximately 50% of sterile medical devices, about 20 billion medical devices annually.

But many residents and workers have now filed lawsuits against sterilisation companies which use ethylene oxide.

Meanwhile, in the EU, increasing food recalls are likely, because Brussels is de-authorising more and more pesticides for the EU market, but residues are likely to continue in foods imported from countries where it is still allowed to use these pesticides.