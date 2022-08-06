Batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream recalled by Food Safety Authority

The Food Safety Authority has recalled certain batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 16:26
Michelle McGlynn

The Food Safety Society Authority has announced it is recalling certain batches of Häagen-Dazs ice-cream.

The decision was taken after 2-chloroethanol was detected in one of the ingredients used by the manufacturer.

2-chloroethanol is a recognised reaction product of ethylene oxide which is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the European Union.

However, ethylene oxide is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

Eating the affected ice-cream will not pose an acute health risk but there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption over a long period. So, exposure needs to be minimised.

Recall notices will be displayed in stores that were supplied with the implicated batches.

The affected ice-creams include:

  • Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate ice cream 460ml - best before 18/03/23, 30/3/23, 31/3/23 and 13/4/23 
  • Häagen-Dazs Cookies and Cream ice-cream 460mls - best before 27/3/23, 28/3/23, 11/4/23 and 23/4/23 
  • Häagen-Dazs Pralines and Cream ice cream 46mls - best before 16/3/23 and 10/4/23 
  • Häagen-Dazs Duo Belgian Chocolate and Strawberry Crunch ice cream 420mls - best before 16/4/23

Organisation: Food Safety Authority of Ireland
