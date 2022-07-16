Report outlines "no single solution" for horticulture

A new report has said there is “no single solution” to ensuring the successful development of the Irish horticulture sector.
The document, published this week, provides a comprehensive overview of the state of play in the horticulture industry in Ireland.
It comes after KPMG was appointed late last year by Minister of State Pippa Hackett to conduct a major review of the industry.
Speaking at the time, she said that while she believes the industry is “full of opportunity”, there was a need for “hard evidence to inform us about how best we can support and grow this important sector in the years ahead”.
The report focuses on seven sub-sectors that include field crops, protected crops, soft fruit, top fruit (primarily apples), amenity, potatoes, and mushrooms.
“It provides significant data and analysis which will inform a strategy for change to enable each sector within this industry to fulfil its true potential,” Ms Hackett said this week.
“Horticulture is a vital part of the Irish economy, and we know consumers want Irish produce.”