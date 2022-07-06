June has been a difficult month for grazing dropping to 380 kg DM

We took time off last week and went up to Spanish Point in Clare for a few days. It was great to get away from the farm and recharge the batteries. We spent some time in the Burren National Park which was great, plenty of walking.

Things are busy at home. Cows are milking 25 litres with 4.15% fat and 3.66% protein. June has been a difficult month for grazing. At one point the cover went down to 380 kg DM. I had to put in silage and 5kg meals.

I did take some bales out a few weeks back and they came in useful to supplement when grass was tight. But thankfully the silage is out now and cows are getting 3kg meals in the parlour. Grass cover has recovered and we are at 618 kg DM/ha and silage ground is back in and the reseeded ground is back in the mix. It's still quite cold and growths are not at their optimum.

I am waiting to cut the second cut silage, sometime in mid-July. We have done the fodder budget for next winter and allowing for seven tonnes per acre fresh cut from the second cut we will have plenty of silage. I've done the figures on a six-month winter as this allows for a buffer for a heavy farm like mine.

The ground reseeded back at the end of April is now ready for grazing. It was sprayed for weeds two weeks ago which was later than I would have liked as there were a lot of weeds, especially docks. I couldn’t get the Clover Max which is a clover-safe spray.

The 14-day wait on grazing after spraying, pushed the covers up a lot. Having said that, it's looking well, albeit stronger than I would like. I will be grazing 1,000 kg DM but would have preferred to graze at 700-800 kg DM.

I won't be putting any more N on this for the remainder of the year. I think if you are serious about clover, you need to reseed with a good seedbed, make sure soil fertility is right and cut out the chemical N. I will use muriate of potash or 0:7:30, depending on whether I have an allowance of phosphorous or not. I have two paddocks that I oversowed earlier, these are not looking so good, not much clover in them but I’ll keep grazing them regularly as clover might come yet. The crop looks hungry so I will be going in with 18:6:12.

I am doing a little maintenance around the farm when I have the time to do it. We are checking all the fencing and anywhere there are stakes to be replaced, I will move them out a little further from the ditch. It will make it easier for the hedge cutter but it's also good for biodiversity. I did the same along the watercourses. I am aiming to end up with a margin of 1-1.5m across the whole farm.

I am also installing drafting facilities this year. It will make it easier for us to draft animals whether that be for breeding or hoofparing etc.

We have done a bit of work in diverting clean rainwater off the yard. The grey water is diverted now through the willow patch I have beside the yard before going down across the field. The willow patch is filtering or “polishing” the water before it gets to any watercourse.