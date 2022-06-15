EU fertiliser supplies will need to be closely monitored throughout 2022

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said fertiliser affordability and availability was one of the biggest challenges facing Irish farmers at present
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: 'In terms of further actions the commission can take now, greater planning and preparation in relation to the supply of fertiliser is essential.' File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 15:50

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned European fertiliser supplies will need to be closely monitored over the next few months as the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to be felt across the agri-food sector.

Speaking ahead of the Council of Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers in Luxembourg, Mr McConalogue said fertiliser affordability and availability was one of the biggest challenges facing Irish farmers at present.

“The recent European Council conclusions recognised that the supply of fertiliser presents a particular challenge over the coming period. As the current crisis becomes more prolonged, we need to prepare now for 2023," he said.

"I consider that, in terms of further actions the commission can take now, greater planning and preparation in relation to the supply of fertiliser is essential. We should also ensure that global markets continue to function effectively, and that every effort continues to be made to facilitate Ukrainian exports.” 

Ministers shared views on the application of EU standards to imported agricultural and agri-food products, following a discussion on the commission's report on the matter. 

Emphasising the need for EU collaboration with global partners, Mr McConalogue said: “Any efforts to address these issues must be compatible with the EU’s international trade obligations and must be WTO-compatible.

"For example, Ireland supports the EU approach of including robust sustainability chapters in new bilateral FTA agreements, which promotes EU standards and has the effect of raising standards globally.”

