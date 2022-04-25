Legal Advice: What are the 'options' when it comes to renewables?

Dear Stephen,

I am a landowner and I was recently approached by a developer regarding a solar farm being put on my land. Some financial terms were discussed with me and they also mentioned that they are interested in me entering into a long-term lease with them over my lands. What would the potential consequences of this be for me legally?

Dear Reader,

If a renewable energy developer wishes to lease your lands, typically they ask the landowner initially to enter into an 'option to lease' agreement. An option agreement allows them to have an option to potentially enter into a lease with you.

The purpose of the option is that it normally allows the developer to make a planning application in respect of the lands and also to make an application for grid connection.

Typically, the period for option agreements ranges from three to five years, but there is usually also the provision that it can be extended by a further three to five years on the basis that an application for planning has been submitted.

During the option period, you can continue to farm your lands as normal but the developer would carry out some investigations, particularly in respect of planning and in respect of making an application for grid connection. They will also want for you to consent to any planning applications that they make and that you won’t object to this.

On the basis that a planning application is successful and the developer potentially has a grid connection, they can then exercise the option. By exercising the option, it means that you have to enter into a long-term lease with them. These leases tend to be around 25 to 35 years in duration and they usually pay rent on a per-acreage basis.

These are extensive commercial agreements and it is strongly advised that you ask a solicitor to advise you in respect of the agreements and raise queries on your behalf before this is entered into.

The terms of the lease are largely agreed upon when you sign the option agreement and it is important that you are fully satisfied and you fully understand the implications of entering into the agreement.

Once the lease is entered into, they will then construct the project which for a solar farm, would typically be solar panels. In respect of solar farms, they normally wish to lease quite a lot of acres typically between 50 and 200 acres.

There are a number of factors that you should look into before entering into an option agreement or lease.

These include the following:

Does the developer have adequate insurance in place?

What will be the position on the basis that the lease is terminated or ends?

Is there a provision in place that the turbines or panels are removed? This is known as a decommissioning bond and it is similar to an insurance policy, ensuring that there is money in place to cover the cost of removing such panels or turbines. It is important that this is in the lease.

Typically, there will be a provision that they can assign the interest of these agreements to a third party which are often financing the project and it is important that you fully understand the implications here.

You should consider all of your obligations under both agreements and ensure that you fully understand the obligations before entering into the agreement.

There are certainly financial benefits to entering into an option to lease and a long-term lease agreement and the rent tends to be significantly more than rent for an agricultural lease.

However, before entering into an agreement, I would advise that you get legal advice and that you fully understand the implications of entering into the agreement.