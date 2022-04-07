Wool research ‘critical’ for ensuring sheep farmers’ viability

Carrying out research on uses and markets for Irish wool is a “critical issue” in regards to ensuring the viability of sheep farmers, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association has said.

There are about 35,000 registered flocks in Ireland — and a lot of research will show sheep farming “doesn’t really make much money”, INHFA national vice-president Pheilim Molloy said.

“But there’s no great emphasis placed on a very important product — wool — that originates from the sheep,” Mr Molloy told the Irish Examiner.

“From a climate point of view, and from the green agenda point of view, we see wool as offering huge benefits.

“If we replaced the synthetic fibres with natural fibres to the largest possible extent, there can be a knock-on benefit from there from an environmental point of view as well.”

Mr Molloy said the INHFA had been examining the problems surrounding the wool industry in Ireland, the significant one being the drop in demand for the product.

At the moment, there is “effectively very little return to the farmers for the wool”, he said.

“It’s very low, if you look at the cost of sheering sheep, there’s no way the cost of the sheering is actually being met by the return from the fleece.”

Despite its versatility in many industries, wool prices remain low, with industry sources indicating that prices for 2021 are similar to those in 2020 at about 20c/kg for lowland wool.

Prices depend on the wool grade and time of year sold, however, with prices having ranged from 10c/kg to 50c/kg in recent years, sheep farmers shear at a “considerable loss”.

Mr Molloy said farmers selling wool over the past few years are “well aware” of the continued fall in price — which is a big difference compared to the 1980s, when the sale of wool was an important part of farmers’ incomes.

While getting the industry back to the way it was back then may be “overly optimistic”, according to Mr Molloy, there is great potential in the years ahead for wool to displace the use of synthetic fibres, which have caused the global wool trade to suffer.

Uses of wool

Mr Molloy explained that wool has beneficial components in its make-up, including keratin and suint making up the “vast majority” of the wool’s weight.

Based on keratin consisting of carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen along with suint’s qualities, the INHFA has looked at “various options for wool”.

One such use option is for insulation.

“Wool is an ideal material for insulation, it’s a softer type of wool needed for that — wool with a bounce — and that would be from Texel, Suffolk sheep, that sort of one,” Mr Molloy explained.

“Bed clothing is another use — there is a company actually producing duvets and that at the moment and I’ve been speaking to them recently and there’s a huge demand for bed clothing from wool.

“Air filtration is another one and so far as that, wool will actually naturally absorb toxins out of the air and it doesn’t need any forced air systems so that’s a major benefit.”

Along with these potential uses, the INHFA sees an opportunity to develop wool as a natural fertiliser.

“Because of the chemical composition of wool, it can deliver N, P and K, and we have done some research into the pelleting of wool, but there’s still a lot of work to be done on it,” Mr Molloy said.

“And of course, compost — there are some studies being carried out on compost at the moment, everybody would be aware of the difficulties around the use of peat in horticulture, whereas compost wool can actually deliver the same properties — it’s a slow-release nutrient source and it also retains moisture.”

A recent study carried out by University College Dublin researchers shows results that suggest up to 15.8% of the nitrogen required to produce Ireland’s cereal crops “can be met annually using hydrolysed sheep wool in an economically feasible manner along with considerable amounts of sulphur, zinc, and copper”.

“Hydrolysis is a potential processing technology for value addition to sheep wool by producing nutrients and soil amendments,” the report reads.

“This study found that utilising hydrolysis could potentially produce 1,788,790kg of nitrogen, 1,065,676kg of sulphur, 236kg of copper, and 51,960kg zinc annually, which could replace fossil-based fertilisers.

“Results indicate that hydrolysis of sheep wool could aid with the development of a circular bio-economy in Ireland.”

The use of hydrolysed wool as a soil amendment “would allow tillage farmers in the east and south of the country to import nutrients from lower-income sheep enterprises in the west of the country”, the report notes, based on information from the Teagasc farm income survey, it said.

“If these sheep were grazed on mountainous areas of the west of the country, it would allow for the economic return of the wool to be even greater as there would be very little inputs into the grazing system.”

The report notes there has been “very limited work from an Irish perspective on the amount, type, quality or chemical composition of sheep wool”.

Wool study

Mr Molloy agrees with this and is calling for a substantial project to be set up within one of the third-level institutions in Ireland to take on research on wool.

Most of the wool produced in Ireland goes to the wool market in Bradford, Mr Molloy said, and there’s “very little of the wool actually being produced in the country that’s processed here”.

He added:

Unfortunately the lack of demand from China for wool has resulted in a huge drop-off in prices, and as things stand at the moment, it’s actually costing farmers to sheer sheep.”

A major review of the potential demand for wool-based products is due to be published in the next two weeks.

The wool feasibility study, which is being led by the Agile Executive (a consortium of experts from Munster Technological University and Donegal Yarns) is expected to assist in the formulation of a strong policy framework for the Irish wool industry.

Government funding of €100,000 was allocated in Budget 2021 to conduct the review of the potential demand in domestic and international markets for wool-based products such as insulation and fertilisers.

A public consultation process was also initiated whereby interested stakeholders were invited to submit their proposals on the potential market opportunities for wool products on the domestic and international markets, to which more than 45 submissions were received, a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said.

In July 2021, via a competitive public procurement procedure, a request for tenders seeking service providers to carry out the wool review was published.

The successful tenderer — The Agile Executive — was appointed in November 2021 to carry out the review and include the submissions received under the public consultation process.

It is understood the report due to be published by the consortium will place emphasis on how wool can support the principles of a circular bio-economy and suggest ways to convert what is currently a category 3 waste by-product of lamb meat production into value-added products.

One of the challenges is finding a high-value end product that could be brought to the market at scale.

Suggestions expected to be reflected in the report include opportunities in Ireland around fertiliser and growing media for horticulture that have the potential to generate modest new value streams from some of the lower grade/quality wool clip.

Mr Molloy said the INHFA was looking forward to seeing the feasibility report.

“We would be looking forward to maybe having even more input going forward [in this area] because it is something that’s going to take a bit of time to get it to the stage where we need to be, but at least it’s being progressed — I think that’s the important point.”