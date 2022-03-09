Data a priority for Irish poultry sector

Poultry advisor Rebecca Tierney explained that the whole industry had moved forward significantly in recent years
Due to the inability to obtain a representative sample of poultry systems, farms falling under the category have not been included in previous Teagasc National Farm Surveys. However, plans are underway to change this. File photo: Larry Cummins

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:20
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Teagasc has plans to overhaul its courses for poultry farmers and improve its collection of sectoral data.

“We’re trying to improve our energy efficiencies, our emissions, and we can’t expect producers to do that unless we assist them," Ms Tierney said.

“Tailored courses towards our producers are really important for that.” 

Despite the significant challenges the industry currently faces, Ms Tierney said there are “plenty of career opportunities within the industry”.

“We need to get those young people who are willing to take on those challenges and keep our industry going.” 

Due to the inability to obtain a representative sample of poultry systems, farms falling under the category have not been included in previous Teagasc National Farm Surveys. However, plans are underway to change this.

“I feel the sector deserves the same as every other industry, and we do have some poultry producers completing it at the moment," Ms Tierney said.

“There’s always room for improvement, but you can’t improve if you don’t measure.”

