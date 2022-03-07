Top class Bandon farm fetches double its asking price

The holding is in tillage and has produced a maize crop for the last two to three years while being leased
Top class Bandon farm fetches double its asking price

The 58-acre farm that sold at auction for over €44,000/acre.

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 17:51
Conor Power

A 58-acre farm in West Cork featured in  Irish Examiner Farming on January 30, was the subject of a very eventful public auction.

On Thursday, the property went under the hammer at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway through Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. This was a return to normality for the public auction, with around 70 in attendance, according to the man with the gavel on the day, John Hodnett.

As things transpired, however, the vast majority were there to witness rather than participate in the bidding war to follow.

Described as an exceptional farm, and located in a very fertile part of the county just to the south of the village of Ballineen, this high-yielding farm was expected to breach the €20,000/acre mark; a price that would already have made it a big talking point.

However, even that target was to be smashed – and by some margin. The holding is in tillage and has produced a maize crop for the last two to three years while being leased.

The low-lying sheltered lands are laid out in one field, it has road frontage on its southern boundary. Moreover, the farm had a four-bedroom house and a number of outbuildings to add to its considerable charms.

It had a further string to its bow, however, in the form of substantial sand deposits in the soil, making it attractive also to those interested in exploiting its resources.

“The bidding opened at €1,250,000 (€21,500/acre),” said Mr Hodnett, “and it then went up in increments of €25,000... there were two active parties and it was bought by a West Cork businessman. The underbidder was a solicitor who was acting in trust.”

In the end, it sold for €2,575,000. At some €44,400/acre, it’s safe to say that the value of the sand deposits surely outweighed that of the top-class land.

Read More

Kerry farm offers an 'affordable opportunity' at €5,900/acre

More in this section

Tractor ploughing Asking all farmers to grow crops is akin to asking an electrician to plumb a house
Signpost: Weight-gaining feed or expensive fibre? Signpost: Weight-gaining feed or expensive fibre?
Signpost: Joe's under pressure to get grazing targets back on track Signpost: Joe's under pressure to get grazing targets back on track
#Farming - PropertyPlace: BandonPlace: Cork
<p>One obvious and practical solution could be that she buys the property from you for market value or she could start to pay you market rent. File photo</p>

Legal Advice: My niece won't leave my house - what can I do?

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

SPECIAL REPORT

Fertiliser and Lime

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices