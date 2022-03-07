Top class Bandon farm fetches double its asking price

A 58-acre farm in West Cork featured in Irish Examiner Farming on January 30, was the subject of a very eventful public auction.

On Thursday, the property went under the hammer at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway through Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. This was a return to normality for the public auction, with around 70 in attendance, according to the man with the gavel on the day, John Hodnett.

As things transpired, however, the vast majority were there to witness rather than participate in the bidding war to follow.

Described as an exceptional farm, and located in a very fertile part of the county just to the south of the village of Ballineen, this high-yielding farm was expected to breach the €20,000/acre mark; a price that would already have made it a big talking point.

However, even that target was to be smashed – and by some margin. The holding is in tillage and has produced a maize crop for the last two to three years while being leased.

The low-lying sheltered lands are laid out in one field, it has road frontage on its southern boundary. Moreover, the farm had a four-bedroom house and a number of outbuildings to add to its considerable charms.

It had a further string to its bow, however, in the form of substantial sand deposits in the soil, making it attractive also to those interested in exploiting its resources.

“The bidding opened at €1,250,000 (€21,500/acre),” said Mr Hodnett, “and it then went up in increments of €25,000... there were two active parties and it was bought by a West Cork businessman. The underbidder was a solicitor who was acting in trust.”

In the end, it sold for €2,575,000. At some €44,400/acre, it’s safe to say that the value of the sand deposits surely outweighed that of the top-class land.