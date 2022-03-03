Calls for 16-week free-range derogation to be extended

The European Commission has been asked to extend the 16-week derogation for housing free-range layers until risk analysis shows that the indoor confinement of flocks can be lifted.

Unless changes are made, free-range eggs may no longer be available in many EU countries where flocks have had to be kept indoors for almost four months to protect them from wild birds infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Member States indicated they would work with the European Commission to explore more permanent, long-term solutions. Ireland was one of 12 to raise this matter in last week’s EU Council meeting of Agriculture and Fisheries ministers.

In Ireland, the regulations came into force on November 22 last requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in secure buildings. Unless this precautionary measure against avian influenza (bird flu) is removed, eggs from free-range poultry farms can no longer be marketed as free-range from next week.

However, in some previous years, when a similar situation arose, marketing as free-range was allowed to continue, but only with additional labelling on the egg cartons.

Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania raised the matter in the Agriculture Council.

There have been outbreaks in kept poultry in almost every member state of the EU, and large numbers of wildfowl have been infected with HPAI. Disease experts say the current avian influenza epidemic is the largest ever in Europe. But the disease poses little risk for humans.

In many member states, the risk of avian influenza infecting poultry holdings remains high, and the 16 weeks confinement is likely to be exceeded.

Last year, retailers in some Member States helped the free-range farmers with whom they had supply contracts, but it is not known if that can be repeated year after year, now that more and more long-lasting outbreaks of avian influenza across the EU have become frequent.

Poultry farmers in some member states are now beginning to question if marketing free-range produce is still worth the extra investment needed on their farms. If, as a result, the supply of eggs which are not labelled as free-range increases, the overall egg market could be considerably disrupted.

There have been more than 700 outbreaks of bird flu in Europe, with more than 20 countries affected, since October 2021. Tens of millions of birds have been culled. However, Ireland had only a handful of outbreaks in farm flocks, all in counties Monaghan and Cavan.

The UK government has reported its worst-ever bird flu season, although Italy had the highest number of outbreaks, at more than 300. Hungary, Poland and France also recorded significant numbers of cases.

The French Agriculture minister has called for vaccination to be used to stem the rising threat of bird flu. However, not all countries want to introduce a vaccine strategy.