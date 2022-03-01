Bord Bia makes updates to Farm Sustainability survey

The sustainability survey questions cover a range of topics from animal grazing to energy and water use, taking approximately 30 minutes to complete.
The sustainability survey is used in conjunction with data from AIMs, ICBF (for beef farms), and milk production data (for dairy farms), to calculate each individual farm’s carbon footprint and grass-fed calculation, and to generate a Farmer Feedback Report. 

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 11:33

Bord Bia has updated its Farm Sustainability Survey to make it more user friendly.

Changes to the survey, which must be completed by as part of all Bord Bia audits, include an expanded list of fertiliser options and a condensed section on housing and turnout.

The new version of the survey will be available to all farmers audited after March 8 as part of the sustainable beef, lamb, and dairy assurance schemes.

Dr Eleanor Murphy, Sustainability Data and Analytics Manager with Bord Bia, said: “As well as making the process of completing the survey more streamlined, the new survey will capture more precise data leading to more accurate reporting, reflective of what’s happening on-farm.

"When completing the survey, it is important that the information provided is accurate and complete to obtain a correct carbon footprint and grass-fed calculation.”

