Irish Simmental Cattle Society appoints new general manager

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has appointed Deirdre McGowan has been appointed as its new General Manager.

Ms McGowan hails from near Mohill in Co. Leitrim where her family breed pedigree Limousin and Shorthorn cattle and will be based at the society's Tullamore office.

Ms McGowan has experience judging breed and young handler classes and has also exhibited cattle at numerous livestock shows.

She has also worked as an Inspector and School Competition coordinator for Certified Irish Angus and holds a first-class M.Sc in Agri Biotechnology from Dundalk IT.

Prior to joining the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, she was employed by Aurivo Coop marts (Ballymote & Mohill), the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society and as an Agricultural Consultant in Co. Donegal, where she facilitated five beef knowledge transfer groups.

Commenting on the appointment, Emmanuel O’Dea, President of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, said: “We are very impressed with the energy and enthusiasm that Deirdre has towards the role.

“We feel that her experience as a pedigree breeder combined with education and experience in the mart/beef sector gives her a great skillset for the varying challenges that the role will bring.

“We look forward to working with her to establish the Simmental breed as having a key role in improving the carbon footprint of both our dairy and suckler beef.”