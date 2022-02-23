Irish Simmental Cattle Society appoints new general manager

Irish Simmental Cattle Society appoints new general manager

Deirdre McGowan is from near Mohill in Co. Leitrim where her family breed pedigree Limousin and Shorthorn cattle.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 00:59

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has appointed Deirdre McGowan has been appointed as its new General Manager.

Ms McGowan hails from near Mohill in Co. Leitrim where her family breed pedigree Limousin and Shorthorn cattle and will be based at the society's Tullamore office.

Ms McGowan has experience judging breed and young handler classes and has also exhibited cattle at numerous livestock shows.

She has also worked as an Inspector and School Competition coordinator for Certified Irish Angus and holds a first-class M.Sc in Agri Biotechnology from Dundalk IT.

Prior to joining the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, she was employed by Aurivo Coop marts (Ballymote & Mohill), the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society and as an Agricultural Consultant in Co. Donegal, where she facilitated five beef knowledge transfer groups.

Commenting on the appointment, Emmanuel O’Dea, President of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, said: “We are very impressed with the energy and enthusiasm that Deirdre has towards the role.

“We feel that her experience as a pedigree breeder combined with education and experience in the mart/beef sector gives her a great skillset for the varying challenges that the role will bring.

“We look forward to working with her to establish the Simmental breed as having a key role in improving the carbon footprint of both our dairy and suckler beef.”

Read More

EU animal welfare vote demonstrates consumers' trust in farmers

More in this section

Cattle feeding indoors in winter Beef finishers are in unprecedented times with prices up by 10 cents/kg over the past week
Transportation of cattle in a cage truck. EU animal welfare vote demonstrates consumers' trust in farmers
Dairy farm Farm finance: A tough week on the farm puts Kieran's accounting duties on hold
#Farming - Beef and SheepPerson: Deirdre McGowanOrganisation: Irish Simmental Cattle Society
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm

€7m crisis fund unveiled for struggling pig farmers

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices