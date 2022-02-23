Department to make €3m investment in Teagasc Ballyhaise College facilities

Up to €3m has been earmarked for new accommodation at the Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co. Cavan.

Plans for the new development were reviewed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue when he was joined by Teagasc chairman Liam Herlihy to turn the sod on the new development.

Ballyhaise is the only college providing vocational forestry education with learners attending from all over Ireland each year. Courses in poultry and pig production are also offered.

The number attending the college's courses has consistently topped 1,000 since 2015, with around 400 full-time students enrolled each year.

John Kelly, Principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise College, explained: “The existing college accommodation was built in the mid-1970s and has reached the end of its useful life."

Until the new proposed building is in place, accommodation will be limited to 24 students, which can be accommodated in the portion of the old accommodation building being retained. Planning permission for the new building is being sought.

Speaking in Ballyhaise at the sod-turning ceremony, Minister McConalogue said: “Education is the key to driving generational renewal in the agriculture sector. We must ensure that the best and brightest have an excellent education to help drive improvements in the future.

"I am delighted that through my Department, €3m is available to provide modern accommodation and create an innovative learning environment for the next generation of students and future farmers.

"While this is the start of the journey, the new accommodation will ensure that generations of students can avail of the top-class education provided by Teagasc. I’m truly excited to see the project start.”

Teagasc Director Professor Frank O'Mara said: “A campus 10-year development plan was created in 2013 which has steered investment in the college.

"Significant works have been done on the college campus since 2012 to the value of €2.9m with notable projects including the roof of the house, relocating the advisory office, campus-wide biomass heating system, new dairy cubicle house, car park, machinery shed and the refurbishment of a derelict building into small classrooms and a reading room."