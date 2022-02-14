Farm Walk and Talk to return

The Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk series has returned as an on-farm experience for the first time since 2019.

The events for second-level, agricultural science students will take place throughout early March on 10 research farms across the country.

This year's programme will also build on work to digitise the course's resources last year to rise to the challenges of Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 18,000 students took part in the virtual alternative in 2021.

This year, all schools that attend the Farm Walk & Talk Events get access to a suite of educational videos from a variety of contributors alongside the comprehensive study notes.

The full event price is €10 per student and registration is open. A virtual-only package will also be offered for half the price.

The programme is run as a part of a longstanding collaboration between Agri Aware, Teagasc, UCD, an agricultural publisher, and the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers' Association (IASTA).

Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc Head of Education, said: “Teagasc is delighted to partner with Agri Aware again this year on the Farm Walk and Talk series. The series offers tremendous insights and learning opportunities for second-level students preparing for their Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science exam.

“Our Teagasc college network and research centres actively demonstrate the practical elements of modern agriculture to students and their teachers, and we look forward to welcoming all to the events. After a challenging two years, it’s wonderful to return to a vibrant learning environment for the Farm Walk and Talk series.”

Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware Chairman, added: “Agriculture is hands-on and events like the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk provide thousands of students with an insight into the practicalities of farming and the hard work that farmers do each day.

“Farm Walk and Talk shows the students the theory of agricultural science in action. The students get a brilliant opportunity to see some of the best farming techniques and cutting-edge research up close.

“We hope those who take part will leave with a greater understanding of what a future in agriculture could be and how these students might shape it.”

Event dates

Visits planned include: