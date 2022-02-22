Start-up plans no-emission power source for tractors

A UK start-up company has announced big plans to develop a new zero-emissions power source for conventional farm tractors and to build a small electric tractor.

Although the exact technology is currently a heavily guarded secret, Atomictractor says its new power source is a hybrid concept that delivers high torque and power plus guaranteed long working hours with minimum downtime for recharge.

Founded by Campbell Scott, who has over 30 years’ experience in the tractor world gained as a senior executive with AGCO Massey Ferguson, Atomictractor has completed a feasibility study with Aston University in Birmingham, UK, looking at low-carbon technologies.

The cutting-edge solution, developed to advanced concept level, provides a practical, highly efficient answer to those farmers seeking to eliminate diesel costs and future-proof their energy source.

Mr Scott said: “The precise nature of the technology remains confidential. However, it can be described as the application of the most appropriate solutions from the low-carbon world today and their integration into the specialised field of agriculture.”

The power unit is being designed and developed in the UK but will be suitable for global use across a wide range of power applications in agriculture.

The initial focus is on tractors up to 100kW, or 134hp diesel engine equivalent.

Partners are now being sought to move the project into the prototype and commercialisation phase. Developments will continue to be undertaken in collaboration with Aston University.

Mr Scott added: “We would ideally like to partner with an existing tractor manufacturer. There is a degree of engineering interface required between the new low-carbon drivetrain and the donor tractor and this can be best provided by the tractor maker.

“However, I am keen to discuss the project with all interested parties who share my vision to deliver practical approaches to the complex problems facing the future of mobile off-road energy sources.”

Atomictractor is based in Coventry, UK, and aims to build on the longstanding tradition of tractor developments in that city where historically more than three million tractors were designed, manufactured and exported globally.

Abed Alaswad, senior lecturer at Aston University, said: “Having studied the feasibility of the proposed concept under the ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) programme ‘Promoting Functional Materials’, we are keen to support this promising initiative. Our lab facilities and research expertise are very well equipped to advance research in this area.”

Atomictractor also plans to develop a new electric-powered small tractor, taking inspiration from the design principles of the famous Ferguson TE20 ‘Little Grey Fergie’ tractor, first produced in 1946.

“Like the TE20, this new futuristic model, called the E20, is aimed at smaller farmers all over the world who need a simple, workmate machine to carry out multiple jobs on the farm,” said Mr Scott.