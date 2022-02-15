Farmers say respect for food is 'being eroded'

Following a protest at two store locations that lasted through the night, farmer representatives will meet with Dunnes Stores at its head office in Dublin today at 5pm.

The protesters, led by the Irish Farmers’ Association, moved away earlier today from the Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown, Co Cork and Monaghan town, to allow for talks to take place.

Nigel Sweetman, IFA poultry chairman said that the aim of the protest was to “regain respect for Irish food”.

“Every day, the respect for our food is being eroded,” Mr Sweetman said.

“The base price is much the same as recent years, but the problem is the costs have escalated so much.

“The supermarkets know how much our costs have gone up but we’ve been getting nothing extra for our chickens.

“We’re operating on a very small margin.”

With other retailers, Mr Sweetman said there has been “very positive engagement, and acceptance that we need a price increase”.

However, “they too need to act”.

In its meeting with Dunnes Stores, the IFA will be seeking commitment of “an undertaking that they will agree a deal with the processors that we will see an increase to maintain our margins - 15c per chicken and 2c per egg”.

If the IFA is not satisfied with today’s meeting, Mr Sweetman said: “Chalk it down - we’ll be back.”

The IFA president Tim Cullinan said that farmers “cannot survive” at current prices.

With a substantial portion of the output from the poultry, pig and horticulture sectors sold on the retail shelves in Ireland, retailers “have a vital role”, Mr Cullinan said.

“They must now prove to farmers that they have not only listened, but that they will follow through on these engagements with suppliers and ensure that farmers’ cost increases are covered and they can afford to stay in business,” he said.

IFA pigs chairman Roy Gallie said that pig farmers “are in a vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other”.