Seed shortage adds to growers' challenges

The big price rises for fertilisers will make crop growers think twice before planting in the spring.

For potato growers, there is another question: will they be able to get enough high-quality seed potatoes?

Teagasc's annual guide to crop profit margins envisages fertiliser for potatoes costing €940 per hectare, a 72% increase compared to last year’s €547.

Seed potatoes are predicted to cost €1,750 per hectare, up 16.6% from €1,500 last year. Fertiliser and seed make considerable contributions to the predicted total variable cost of €10,357 to grow a hectare of potatoes.

Advisors say it is difficult to say what amount of seed will be available, so growers should place orders immediately if they have not already done so. Following Brexit, the import of seed potatoes from Britain into the EU has been prohibited by EU plant health regulations.

As a result, supplies of seed for some of the traditional varieties have been very scarce. Seed of alternative varieties may be sourced from other Member States such as the Netherlands, Germany, France and Belgium.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said the ending of high-grade seed imports from Britain provides a real opportunity for the revival of domestic seed production.

Already in 2021, there was increased interest from major contractors in placing contracts for seed with Irish growers, as evidenced by a 23% increase in the area of seed certified.

However, IFA’s Potato Chairman Thomas McKeown said it will take time, investment and expertise to reinvigorate the Irish seed potato industry.

“Even in an ideal world, and if the industry doubled the area of seed grown this year, we would still have a shortfall for a number of years. It takes up to four years to get seed to pre-basic requirements,” Mr McKeown said.

About 280 hectares of seed are grown in Ireland, and this area will need to be doubled to supply our domestic market. About 9,000 hectares of potatoes are grown in Ireland, requiring about 20,000 tonnes of seed.

Last year, 6,757 tonnes of certified seed potatoes were imported, including 3,883 tonnes from Scotland, 1,057 tonnes from Northern Ireland, and 925 tonnes from England.

The Minister said his department is examining a capital investment scheme to support the development of the domestic seed potato sector. He said Ireland has the necessary natural resources, advantages, land and climate for a strong seed sector.

His Department supports the production of mini-tubers through the Tops Potato Centre in Co. Donegal, and plans to improve investment there. Meanwhile, he will continue to advocate at European level for free movement of seed potatoes from the UK.

Home-saved seed

But the seed shortage could continue, so more growers may be interested in home-saving a proportion of their seed again this year. They should bear in mind you can only home-save one generation away from certified seed, and only for your own use.

Royalties may have to be paid, depending on the variety planted. However, the termination of plant breeder rights for Rooster makes it a “free” variety, giving greater access to growers to Rooster seed.

Fields should be tested for potato cyst nematode before home-saving seed, the Department of Agriculture can help with this. Where possible, grow the seed crop (which requires extra aphid management for virus control) separately from ware crops.

Home-saved seed should also be tested for viruses before planting (a sample must be sent to NIAB in England for testing).

Fertiliser

Another snag for growers this year is that many co-ops are looking for some payment upfront for fertiliser this year. And there is a fear that speciality blends or mixes may be difficult to source this year, for example, if your fertiliser mix requires sulphate of potash.

Bord Bia potato yield digs in 2021 (Rooster grown on continuous soils) indicated the highest yielding crop was achieved with 112.5 kg/hectare of nitrogen (90 units/acre). However, total nitrogen used ranged up to 165 kg/hectare (132 units/ac), suggesting scope for reduction.

The dig results also showed that eight of the top 10 yields were crops grown from certified seed, although only 60% of the dig crops were grown from certified seed.