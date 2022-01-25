Minister backs resurgence of Irish seed potatoes after Brexit prohibits UK imports

The ending of high-grade seed imports from Britain as a result of Brexit provides a real opportunity for the revival of domestic seed production, Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Senate.

He said an all-island plant health status, a seed-growing tradition and the potential to form producer organisations by potato growers are all positives.

“There is an increased interest from major seed potato contractors in placing contracts for seed with Irish growers in the wake of Brexit.

“This expansion should be assisted in the coming years by the availability of seed of our main variety, Rooster, whose plant breeder's rights expired at the end of 2021,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said he will continue to support the seed sector in building capacity to increase domestic supply and to maximise Ireland’s natural advantage in this regard.

“The sector has diminished somewhat in recent years, but we have the necessary natural resources, advantages, land and climate to do that. It is important that this is industry-led,” he said. Senator Victor Boyhan, who raised the issue, warned that the potato industry is facing a potential crisis unless problems relating to the import of seed varieties are resolved.

About 9,000 hectares are planted in Ireland every year, requiring some 20,000 tonnes of seed potatoes. These are sourced from certified home-grown, imported and farm-saved seeds.

But, due to the UK decision to leave the European Union, the import of seed potatoes from Britain into the EU is now prohibited, he said.

Senator Boyhan said the seed potato sector is a significant industry, “and one that we should be ambitious about and endeavouring to grow.”

Minister McConalogue said the UK applied to the EU for third-party equivalence for the export of certified seed potatoes. But the EU refused the application because its plant health regulations are not dynamically aligned with the EU’s legislation.

“This means that the main concern for potato growers now centres on the supply of seed potatoes. Farmers want certainty, and they want it now," said Boyhan.

“This is the time when they are planning their sowing schedules. This concerns the agri-food sector, and involves supporting the horticultural sector, the Irish brand potato and rural communities.

“Ultimately, in the broader perspective, we need a bigger strategy for the coming years to enable us to develop our own seed potential and our own seed production industry and to grow it,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said the seed potato sector has great potential, and he is committed to seeing it growing again and being restored to its heyday.

The Department had actively engaged with the European Commission and other member states at various EU meetings on the exports of seed potatoes from Britain. It had continually outlined to the Commission that there should be continued free movement of seed potatoes between Britain and Ireland.

“We have urged the European Commission to engage to find a solution to the resumption of this trade and have suggested that this could be achieved either by discussing equivalence under Article 44 of the plant health regulation or by way of a derogation,” he said.

Senator Boyhan agreed with the Minister that the sector has enormous potential. “In any crisis there are opportunities and, therefore, we must focus in on them,” he said.

Minister McConalogue subsequently held what he described as a constructive meeting with members of the Irish Farmers Association potato committee to examine how all players can help revive the domestic seed potato sector.

He said the EU Plant Health Regulations apply to all member states where it is illegal to import seed potatoes from Britain for propagation purposes.

He said:

The meeting was informed that this position has been well flagged for years and the industry needs to adapt to the new reality.

Minister McConalogue said he is anxious to see a return of a domestic commercial seed potato sector and has urged all players in the industry to play their part. He also said he is looking at how his own Department can invest in the sector to help its further development. “I will stand behind the sector if there is a demand from the industry to make it happen,” he said.

The IFA, whose delegation to the Minister was led by deputy president Brian Rushe, welcomed Mr McConalogue’s “willingness to reinvigorate the sector” and said it will continue to liaise with senior Department officials on funding and support options in the coming weeks.

Potato Committee chairman Thomas McKeown explained around 60% of certified seed planted in Ireland comes from Scotland. However, the importation of seed potato from Scotland is banned under the EU plant health regulations.