Aiming for lower-carbon milk in North Cork

Co Cork dairy farmer Tim Leader is working hard to challenge perceptions that efficient, profitable dairying cannot also make a major contribution to the environment.

The Kilcorney man farms alongside his wife Mary and full-time farm assistant Patrick Rohan, but also enlists the help of his daughter, Aoife, and son, John when they aren’t tied up with their studies.

Already, he has managed to reduce the carbon footprint of his milk by 4% between 2017 and 2019, mainly through better nutrient management, but he hopes to make further reductions through the installation of solar panels on the rooves of his sheds, and better hedgerow management.

He also aims to get the whole farm to optimum soil fertility.

He’s got a good starting point, with two-thirds of the whole farm’s 85.6 hectares already optimum for pH, P and K.

Cattle feeding on the dairy farm of Tim and Mary Leader at Glenleigh Upper, Kilcorney, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

It’s excellent progress compared with the national average - where across Irish dairy farms, just 19% of soils are estimated to be at their optimum levels.

However, he recognises further improvement will have both environmental and economic gains.

He hopes the hard work now will pay dividends in the long run - by improving nitrogen use efficiency he hopes to lower the farm’s reliance on bought-in chemical nitrogen - something likely to prick the ears of those already concerned about what bills may come their way in in the spring.

But the farm is not without its challenges, rising to 700 feet above sea level, it can be challenging to get cows out early in the spring and soil can be heavy on some parts of the farm.

However, Tim has invested in laneways throughout the farm, meaning the cows can access pasture for more of the year, while also minimising damage, where possible.

He has also focused on improving the genetics of his 145-strong milking herd.

The EBI of the herd is €158. In 2020, Tim sold 501kg milk solids/cow at 4.20% butterfat and 3.67% protein. Calving is also quite compact with 82% of the herd calved in six weeks this spring.

He also keeps all replacement heifers on the farm and also runs a calf to store/beef system with the dairy male progeny sold at around 18 months.

The Dairy farm of Tim and Mary Leader at Glenleigh Upper, Kilcorney, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tim is just about to start his third season with the trailing shoe, which he allows him to get his slurry spread before the end of May.

The trailing shoe helps Tim get the most from the slurry with an additional three units of nitrogen available per 1,000 gallons of slurry compared to using a splash plate slurry tanker.

“It’s been a game-changer,” he said. “We’re able to get a lot more slurry out earlier in the spring now and we have been able to cut back on the amount of fertiliser we have used.”

It also gives Tim greater flexibility for grazing and reduces his greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions.

He also has used protected urea for four years, replacing CAN on his farm.

The dairy industry has come under a lot of flack in recent months, appearing to be stuck between a rock and a hard place as an industry Sustainability Report published in November revealed that the most economically sustainable farms fared less well in terms of their environmental sustainability.

However, Tim is very conscious of both and has already made efforts to safeguard biodiversity on the farm, while not compromising his farm’s viability.

In 2017, he planted two hectares of broadleaf and conifer mixed forest on the farm including black elder, rowan, and spruce.

“It was wettish ground, so we wanted to plant some mixed species to make the most of it,” Tim explained.

Any trees that failed have been replanted, with the forest acting as a carbon sink for the farm.

The spruce can be used commercially. However, it will be at least 15 years before the trees will be ready for harvesting.

Tim joined the Signpost programme through the Teagasc/Dairygold Joint Programme last spring.

Explaining why he joined, he explained he wanted to be able to quantify the impact of some of the environmental work he is already carrying out.

“It seems to be more important than ever for farmers to think about their environmental impact - we are getting a bit of a beating and bad press - undeservedly, I would say and we need to have the answers to that,” he said.

Tim Leader working among his heard of pure breed friesian cattle on his dairy farm at Glenleigh Upper, Kilcourney Rathcool, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“When you’re asked ‘what are you doing for the environment?’ you want to have the facts to back up what we are doing.

“We have already started some of the measures, but it is good to be able to quantify the impact of the improvements we are making on the farm.”

He sees time pressure as one of the biggest obstacles to environmental work.

“It’s getting around to it - there is always something that needs to be done - and you also want to make sure you’re doing the right thing; there’s a lot of talk about what actions are best,” he said.

The Signpost programme will measure the sequestration achieved on the farm through soil carbon testing and also monitor Tim’s progress in reducing his farm’s carbon intensity.

The Bord Bia Farm Sustainability report calculates the carbon footprint for Tim’s farm is 0.90kg CO2 equivalent per kilogramme of fat and protein corrected milk. It’s already below the national average of 0.99kg CO2e per kilogramme of fat and protein corrected milk, and a 4% reduction since the previous audit. However, Tim has set a target to achieve 0.70kg per kilogramme of milk.

“The LESSE and the protected urea were the low-hanging fruit so it will get tricker from now on,” he said.

“I think we’ll be talking about our hedgerows and solar panels on the rooves next.”