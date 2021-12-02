€351m of final BPS payments to issue today

More than €351m has been issued in balancing payments to farmers today.

The money, which is paid for the Basic Payment Scheme and Greening will make its way to almost 121,000 farmers and brings the total paid for the schemes this year to €1.12bn.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed that the balancing payments had commenced on schedule.

“Since mid-October, my Department has paid out €769 million in BPS advance payments to over 118,000 farmers.

"Some 97% of all eligible farmers have received a 70% advance payment. I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced and are on schedule.

“I make the rapid issuing of payments a priority for my Department. The €1.12 billion paid to date under the 2021 BPS and Greening is a vital support for farmers across the country and to the overall rural economy. The efficient issuing of Scheme payments to farmers continues to be a key priority for my Department.”

Further payments under the 2021 National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme will also begin today.

The Minister said, “I am pleased that payments under the National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme are also being issued as both payments play a crucial role in supporting young farmers and new entrants to farming.”

The Minister added: “Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed. The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate payment.”

Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 057-8674422.

Queries can also be submitted online via the Department's website where a detailed breakdown of payments can be accessed.

Balancing payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme are scheduled to commence next week, with payments under the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure to also issue later this month.