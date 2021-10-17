Promoting biodiversity on the Comeragh Mountains

The Comeragh Mountains stretch from the coast near Dungarvan in west Waterford to Clonmel in south Tipperary.

It is a rugged terrain of natural beauty with lakes, cliffs, walking routes, heathers, waterfalls and a rich abundance of wildlife, grasses, and herbs.

But as well as being a tourist and recreation attraction, it is also home to flocks of hill sheep who roam the uplands, eating a nutrient-rich diet.

Teagasc Comeragh Hill Sheep Discussion Group was recently awarded €118,720 by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine for a year-long biodiversity project.

The group comprises 14 farmer members whose sheep graze over 4,000 hectares of the Comeragh Mountains, across six commonages and four upland farms.

It was one of 24 projects countrywide, including 13 from Munster, who were successful in accessing over €3 million in funding under the Department’s Rural Development Programme, using the European Innovation Partnerships model.

The focus of the award, using the European Innovation Partnership model, was on promoting biodiversity through collaboration amongst farming, community and local action groups who engage with the broader population.

Liam Beresford, an upland sheep farmer on the Comeraghs, who chairs the project team, said it is based on learning how to manage the uplands being grazed to improve and maintain the quality of the habitats.

“There are no training courses available for upland farmers to help them manage some of the important Irish habitats protected by European legislation, “he said., hoping their approach to the training will provide a basis for use by others.

The Comeragh farmers walked their upland areas with an ecologist in August and September and gained an understanding of the existing habitat types.

Group member and farmer, Paul Fraher, said it was his first time walking this upland and looking down at what he was stepping on.

The ecologist and farmers also collected plants for chemical analysis by Trinity College's Centre for Natural Products Research - NatPro.

There is anecdotal and documented evidence that several Comeragh Mountain plants have various preventative and therapeutic uses in traditional medicines.

Next steps

Tom Power, a farmer and the project's financial controller, said the next steps are to combine the ecologists' recommended actions with improving, or maintaining the habitats with their plans for sheep production.

“The process will go on over the coming months on the six commonages and the four upland farms,” he said.

The project is based on learning how to manage the uplands being grazed to improve and maintain the quality of the habitats. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Paddy Cooney, Teagasc Comeragh Hill Sheep Discussion Group chair, said the aim is to improve the links between itself and the community and explore opportunities for an integrated locally-led strategy.

The project's engagement activities with the broader Comeragh mountain communities will involve a series of talks by experts and locals on the mountain's cultural heritage.

In the New Year, there will also be engagement with the six local primary schools to enhance their ongoing initiatives to create a "sense of place" among their students.

Teagasc advisor Catriona Foley, who facilitates the Discussion Group, said the value of the natural habitats and cultural heritage is a local resource and should be shared by the community.

Padraig Dempsey, the project group's public relations manager, suggested that the project will explore the options for a locally-led initiative to secure a sustainable future.

“The strategy will contribute to the future social, economic and well-being of the Comeragh upland communities,” he said.

Dr Catherine Keena, Teagasc Countryside Management Specialist, a member of the project team, said natural and cultural heritage-led social innovation has multiple benefits.

“These include strengthening identity, fostering participation, improving well-being, creating jobs, and maintaining landscape values,” she said, adding that the strategy will provide a road map on how some of these benefits can be achieved on the Comeraghs.

Discussion groups are comprised of farmers that meet regularly to discuss technical issues, share information, and solve problems. They are facilitated by specially trained Teagasc Advisers.

The groups also have a social aspect where farmers find support, encouragement, and new friendships.

Meanwhile, another process is ongoing to secure European Union Protected Geographical Indication status for an award-winning product - Comeragh Mountain Lamb.

Ireland has eight registered food product names - Clare Island Salmon, Imokilly Regato, Timoleague Brown Pudding, Connemara Hill Lamb, Waterford Blaa,, Oriel Sea Salt, Oriel Sea Minerals and Sneem Black Pudding (PGI). Three spirit drink names – Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Irish Poitín, are also protected.

Charlie McConalogue

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Dail last November the national opposition procedure has been completed for another three products seeking protective status - Comeragh Mountain Lamb, Irish Grass-Fed Beef and Wexford Blackcurrants The PGI recognises and protects foods with a unique link to a distinct geographical area, and so benefits local economies and food tourism.

Geographical Indications are a type of intellectual property right, protecting food product names that are linked to a particular territory or to a production method.

The recognition is beneficial to producers as it helps them to market their products and enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products.