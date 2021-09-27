33 Coillte sites secure fresh funding to upgrade pathways, trails and access roads

A coastal woodland in West Cork, with sand dunes shaped by a tsunami 278 years ago, is set to benefit from a €40,000 financial windfall.

Castlefreke Woods, beside the Atlantic Ocean, with views of the coastline, and the Galley Head Lighthouse on clear days, is one of 33 Coillte sites being funded countrywide.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys recently announced an overall allocating of €1.2 million to Coillte in addition to €2 million provided earlier this year.

The investment will go towards the upgrade of pathways, trails, access roads, boardwalks, carparks and toilet facilities at locations from Cavan to Cork.

Over 18 million individual visits are made to Coillte forests annually. The numbers increased by 40% during the Covid-19 pandemic. Between March and December last year some 2.2 million people visited the top 50 sites.

Castlefreke Woods, linked by a number of trails, is ecologically rich with a range of habitats including wet woodlands, coastal marine sites and old woodland.

Located near Kilbarry village, 10 km south-west of Clonakilty, the €40,000 funding announced for the site will be used to upgrade forest paths.

Long Strand beach with Castlefreke Woods in the background.

Three other Coillte locations in Munster will also benefit from the latest allocations to support recreation facilities and outdoor tourism.

Curragh Chase Forest Park at Kilconan, near Adare in County Limerick, which has over 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes, and an arboretum, is to receive €20,000 for the refurbishment of a toilet block.

Another Limerick site, Liskennett Wood, part of the Knockfeerina mountain range in rich agricultural countryside, close to Croom and Ballingarry, has been allocated €10,000 for the re-routing of a walking trail leading from a recently constructed car park to the main part of the property.

A total of €80,000 to upgrade road access and car park area has been announced for Glanteenassig, 9 km from Castlegregory in Kerry, which has over 450 hectares of woodland, mountain, lake and peatland to explore.

Minister Humphreys said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how fortunate many people in rural Ireland are to have big open spaces on their doorsteps.

“From our fields, hills, mountains, rivers, lakes and forests – our unique outdoor amenities are amongst our greatest assets.

“By investing in our wonderful forests and parks, we are making rural Ireland a destination for outdoor pursuits and adventure tourism, as well as supporting rural economies,” she said.

“The fact that it welcomes 18 million visitors to its sites each year demonstrates the important role it plays in facilitating both domestic and international tourists,” she said.

Coillte head of recreation Daithi DeForge, said access to the outdoors and Coillte’s recreation facilities such as forest parks, picnic areas, walking and cycling trails has never been more important.