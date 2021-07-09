Climate Bill amendments welcome but 'serious issues' remain for farmers 

Four amendments to the Climate Action Bill, two relating to carbon removals, one deleting the definition of climate justice in the bill and one change to the long title of the bill, have been accepted by the Government.

The Bill is very clear that carbon removals will be taken into account as part of Ireland’s transition to achieve a climate-neutral economy.

To clarify the use of removals, and to ensure the Bill is transparent and legally robust, two amendments have been accepted.

This means the Government will determine which ministers may use removals for compliance with carbon budgets and sectoral emission ceilings, and to what extent.

The amendment also clarifies and makes explicit in the Bill that removals will be used to comply with Ireland’s carbon budgets and sectoral emission ceilings.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications said this approach will ensure that Ireland’s climate ambition is maintained and that the management of removals is transparent and determined holistically with the sectoral emission ceilings.

Given the importance of considering Just Transition in our climate efforts, and mindful that a just transition is a core consideration in this Bill, Minister Eamon Ryan also accepted an amendment to adjust the long title of the Bill, to include “to promote climate justice and just transition”.

Just Transition must be regarded in the development and adoption of any sectoral emission ceiling, Climate Action Plans or adaptation strategy, and the inclusion of the just transition in the long title will balance the importance of both climate justice and just transition in our climate transition.’

Issues

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President, Tim Cullinan has welcomed the amendments but says there are "serious issues" with the Bill.

“These give full recognition for carbon removals as part of the carbon budgets and sectoral targets,” he added.

“IFA has been lobbying intensively for three amendments to the Bill.

“But there are still serious issues with the Bill, particularly around the ‘distinct characteristics’ of biogenic methane, along with the need to avoid any international carbon leakage arising from the implementation of the Bill.”

Recognition

Senator Tim Lombard highlighted how the amendments gave “due recognition” of the volume of carbon farmers are tying up in soils and hedgerows.

He also pointed to the recognition needed for the farming community to drive forward and to do more.

“There are emissions coming from the agriculture sector but no other industry in the world can remove carbon,” continued Senator Lombard.

“It is because of this that the recognition of the words ‘minus removals’ is so important.

“The agriculture sector can remove carbon and that needs to be acknowledged in the Bill. “When considering the ability of all sectors to reduce carbon, we have a unique dynamic in agriculture whereby we can remove carbon.

“It is because of that, I believe this amendment is so important. It gives recognition to farmers and it is what they need because, unfortunately, during the climate action debate, they feel they have been victimised.

“They have been trying to rear their families, run a co-operative society, run a parish, and they have been the bad boys in the equation.

“If anything, they have followed Government policy and engaged with it. They should not be victimised because of what they did. They have invested thousands of euro in dairy and beef units throughout the country.”