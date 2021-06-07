Ireland has highest agriculture emissions in EU

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) profile is “unique” among EU member states, because it has the highest national proportion of agriculture emissions.

And, this presents particular challenges for Ireland in meeting future GHG emissions reduction targets, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said in a response to a recent parliamentary question posed by Deputy Bernard Durkan.

Ireland's total emissions (MtCO2eq.) for 2019 when compared to other comparable EU member states includes:

Ireland: 59.9;

Denmark: 48.2;

Austria: 79.0;

Finland: 56.

However, In line with EU ambition, Ireland has committed to achieve an average 7% per annum reduction in overall GHGs from 2021 to 2030, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

This objective is expected to be set in law by the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was published last March.

The Bill

The Bill will support Ireland’s transition to net zero and achieve a climate neutral economy by no later than 2050.

It will establish a legally binding framework with clear targets and commitments set in law, and ensure the necessary structures and processes are embedded on a statutory basis to ensure we achieve our national, EU and international climate goals and obligations in the near and long term.

“Climate change remains a trans-boundary challenge that can only be addressed through committed ambition and effective multilateral co-operation at the international level,” the Minister added.

“Ireland is committed to concerted global effort to address the climate challenge and engages in negotiations under UNFCCC through its membership of the EU.

“The EU continues to retain its leadership role on climate ambition and mobilising and supporting action of other parties.

“The European Green Deal commits to delivering net zero GHGs at EU level by 2050 and increasing the EU-wide emissions reduction target from 40% to up to at least 55% by 2030, to align with the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Legislative proposals to implement the new EU 2030 target will be presented by the European Commission this summer, and additional effort will be asked of all member states, including Ireland.

“Ireland fully supports the enhanced ambition at EU level.”