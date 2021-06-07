IFA nationwide rally on Friday to highlight 'value of farming' in Ireland

IFA will hold a nationwide rally on Friday, June 11 next to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

In what will be the first large-scale demonstration by the organisation since the Covid-19 pandemic began 15 months ago, farmers will gather in county towns across the country to highlight the difficulties around the current CAP proposals and the issues with the Climate Action Bill.

The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country and contributed €13.9bn in exports in 2020.

Many of the county towns that IFA will visit on Friday rely heavily on the agri sector and it says that a reduction in activity will have a negative impact across the board.

Issues raised

IFA’s President Tim Cullinan met An Taoiseach Michael Martin last week and told him that the current direction of the CAP and the Government’s Climate Action Bill “could shut down commercial farming in Ireland”.

“We will be making a strong statement across the country on Friday that policies must support our largest indigenous industry,” he said.

“A cohort of farmers, many of whom are the most productive farmers, are being hit with huge cuts under the CAP.

“In addition, the Climate Bill, the subsequent carbon budgets and sectoral targets could result in huge additional regulation being imposed on the same group of farmers.

“We will not accept any attempt to remove credits from our sector."

Viability

Meanwhile, according to the Teagasc National Farm survey just one-third of farmers in Ireland are viable.

“The EU and our own government policies are targeting these farmers and will make them unviable,” Mr Cullinan continued.

“The Programme for Government and the Climate Bill refers to taking account of the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane in setting climate budgets.

“Yet it appears that the Government now wants to walk away from this commitment

“Farmers want to work with the Government on climate action, but there has to be real engagement.

“Setting targets without any regard for the consequences won’t work.