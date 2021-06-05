Less than €9,000 per acre guide price for Co Waterford holding 

Ballinamult is a couple of kilometres to the north, close to the border with Tipperary
Less than €9,000 per acre guide price for Co Waterford holding 

The ruins of an old cottage on the 67-acre farm for sale near Ballinamult in Co Waterford.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

A 67-acre holding at Ballinaguilkee near the hamlet of Ballinamult in Co Waterford is new to the market with Dungarvan-based auctioneers Harty & Co. 

Containing a derelict dwelling, the property should attract a good deal of interest from both farming and non-farming sources in this era where many are working remotely.

The farm comes in two parcels and can therefore be sold in separate lots, depending on how demand for the property develops in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s in two divisions, but they’re very close to one another,” says Margaret Harty. 

“It is being worked as one unit at the moment. It has its own electricity supply and water supply.”

The property has good road frontage, both onto the R671 and another minor public road. 

Ballinamult is a couple of kilometres to the north, close to the border with Tipperary. 

Cappoquin is 14km away, while Dungarvan is 19km. Clonmel is 25km to the north.

“There are the ruins of an old cottage on the farm,” says Margaret, “and a three-span shed so it does hold potential for building a house on it.”

Location

With the Finisk River located immediately to the east of the bulk of the holding, there is good drainage from the land.

“It’s either an opportunity for someone to buy a standalone place in this area,” says Margaret. 

“Or else, there are some very progressive farmers in that area who would be looking to expand their existing holding.”

The location is somewhat elevated but for all that, there is good quality in it and with a vibrant local farming community in the area, there is likely to be good interest from the local farming sector.

“This would be good grazing land,” says Margaret, “more suited to grassland than to tillage farming.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest even at this early stage, mainly from local sources.”

The local vibrant farming scene and the rarity of a decent block of land coming on the market in this part of the world should be enough to generate sufficient interest. 

The price guide of €550,000 to €600,000 (€8,200 to €8,900/acre) seems an accurate reflection of its worth.

Read More

Kerry opens world-class taste facility in Mexico

More in this section

Farmers must be treated in accordance with Charter of Rights Farmers must be treated in accordance with Charter of Rights
FILE PHOTO Irish-based nutrition group Glanbia has announced a 22.6pc drop in earnings from last year END Glanbia signals its ‘commitment’ to new cheese plant venture in Kilkenny 
€10m Soil Sampling and Analysis programme launched by department €10m Soil Sampling and Analysis programme launched by department
Less than €9,000 per acre guide price for Co Waterford holding 

€1.1m grant aid announced to support seafood enterprises

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices