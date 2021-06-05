Less than €9,000 per acre guide price for Co Waterford holding 

A 67-acre holding at Ballinaguilkee near the hamlet of Ballinamult in Co Waterford is new to the market with Dungarvan-based auctioneers Harty & Co.

Containing a derelict dwelling, the property should attract a good deal of interest from both farming and non-farming sources in this era where many are working remotely.

The farm comes in two parcels and can therefore be sold in separate lots, depending on how demand for the property develops in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s in two divisions, but they’re very close to one another,” says Margaret Harty.

“It is being worked as one unit at the moment. It has its own electricity supply and water supply.”

The property has good road frontage, both onto the R671 and another minor public road.

Ballinamult is a couple of kilometres to the north, close to the border with Tipperary.

Cappoquin is 14km away, while Dungarvan is 19km. Clonmel is 25km to the north.

“There are the ruins of an old cottage on the farm,” says Margaret, “and a three-span shed so it does hold potential for building a house on it.”

Location

With the Finisk River located immediately to the east of the bulk of the holding, there is good drainage from the land.

“It’s either an opportunity for someone to buy a standalone place in this area,” says Margaret.

“Or else, there are some very progressive farmers in that area who would be looking to expand their existing holding.”

The location is somewhat elevated but for all that, there is good quality in it and with a vibrant local farming community in the area, there is likely to be good interest from the local farming sector.

“This would be good grazing land,” says Margaret, “more suited to grassland than to tillage farming.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest even at this early stage, mainly from local sources.”

The local vibrant farming scene and the rarity of a decent block of land coming on the market in this part of the world should be enough to generate sufficient interest.

The price guide of €550,000 to €600,000 (€8,200 to €8,900/acre) seems an accurate reflection of its worth.