Kerry opens world-class taste facility in Mexico

The move will allow the company to expand its offerings
Kerry opens world-class taste facility in Mexico

Kerry's new taste faciility in Mexico is set to increase the company's capacity in the region. File Picture. 

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 18:00
Aisling Kiernan

Kerry has announced the opening of its new taste facility in Latin America which will serve Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and the Andean region.

Located in Irapuato, Mexico, the new state-of-the-art facility will focus on increasing the company's capacity in the region and support customers in delivering local and sustainable taste solutions.

The new site also provides the company with the opportunity to expand its offerings across a number of food and beverage categories, including refreshing and alcoholic beverages, snacks, meat, dairy and bakery.

It will also play an important role in enabling Kerry to bring sustainable nutrition solutions to more than two billion people around the globe by 2030. 

The focus 

Aligned with the company’s commitments under its Beyond the Horizon strategy, the facility incorporates world leading processes and technologies that will support the company’s environmental goals.

These capabilities, combined with expertise across sustainable innovation, marketing insights, research, development and applications, and sensory science, will enable Kerry to co-create with customers, exciting products that will be consumed across the region.

“Covid-19 has impacted consumer behaviour and taste preferences across Latin America, and companies need to be in a position to understand and respond to these evolving dynamics,” said Marcelo Marques, President and CEO of Kerry Latin America.

“This new taste facility allows us to deliver on consumer demands across the region and we look forward to working with customers to bring innovative taste solutions to satisfy consumer needs and create a world of sustainable nutrition.

“Mexico boasts 35% of the taste market in the Latin America region and presents solid opportunities for growth and innovation.

“With sustainability at the core of our Taste portfolio, this site will also enable us to deliver tailored solutions for customers in the regions.

“This important investment positions Kerry as the leader in the flavours market in Latin America as we seek to consolidate our position in the market and deliver great taste solutions with our customers.” 

The group 

Meanwhile, Kerry is among the world’s leading taste and nutrition companies and provides sustainable nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

The company has offices in 31 countries; operates 149 manufacturing facilities; and employs 26,000 people globally, including over 1,000 food scientists.

Read More

Looking for cybersecurity help? I'm your man

More in this section

Bord Bia to begin carbon footprinting sheep farms Bord Bia to begin carbon footprinting sheep farms
Carbery and Teagasc launch new joint venture for West Cork farmers Carbery and Teagasc launch new joint venture for West Cork farmers
Wettest May in over 15 years recorded in Cork and Kerry Wettest May in over 15 years recorded in Cork and Kerry
Kerry opens world-class taste facility in Mexico

€10m Soil Sampling and Analysis programme launched by department

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices