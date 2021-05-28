March import-export results were as expected

The reduction in imports from Great Britain by 31% for March 2021 compared to March 2020 is largely due to decreased agricultural imports, said Jarlath O’Keefe, partner in indirect taxes at Grant Thornton Ireland.

He said this trend is not surprising in light of additional costs and restrictions for Irish businesses importing such products, compared to the relative administrative ease and economic viability of sourcing them on the island of Ireland or from other EU states.