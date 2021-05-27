Investigation of Ireland’s farm biodiversity baseline begins 

Habitat surveys will be carried out on about 8,000 farms, in a pilot scheme first phase of a comprehensive analysis of farm habitats and biodiversity, which will eventually provide a baseline on which to base future targeting of agri-environmental schemes and measures.

The pilot stage of the Farm Environmental Study (FES) will focus on developing methodologies and up-skilling of farmers and advisors.

For participating farmers, it will provide an inventory of habitats, biodiversity, and environmental information about their farms.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the initiative will increase farmers’ knowledge and awareness of biodiversity.

“The pilot Farm Environmental Study is one of the important first steps taken to the building of a baseline biodiversity survey as identified in the Programme for Government.”

Knowledge

Minister for State Senator Pippa Hackett said, “This farm-scale approach will educate and empower farmers, and build on their knowledge of their own land so that they can maximise delivery of environmental outcomes for future schemes.”

Minister McConalogue said, “Knowing just what important biodiversity resources we have on our farms is essential, going forward.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said, “I would encourage all farmers to avail of these initiatives and work with their advisors and my Department to tailor their management practices with a view to improving their environmental and economic status while also helping to set the new agricultural standard at an international level.”

No indication was given of when the pilot scheme will commence.

Meanwhile, a national land cover map of habitats is being developed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ordnance Survey Ireland, with contributions from various Government agencies, and will be concluded this year.

Delivery

Each farmer in the FES programme will receive €200 for their participation while the up-skilling of farm advisors will be a key element in its delivery.

Advisors will receive habitat and biodiversity training as well as updated IT and mapping skills which will be transferable to other schemes.

Farm advisor payment is currently being estimated at €300 minimum.

Minister McConalogue said farmers were adapters and adopters when it came to pioneering initiatives like FES and he was looking forward to seeing the programme open.

“Supporting our farmers to actively conduct their important work, while being aware how significantly these resources can benefit the quality of their produce, while also benefiting the environment will play a critical role in our steps towards a circular economy," he added.

“FES, in combination with the recently announced REAP scheme, will be important pillars to support our goals to roll over existing schemes while also incorporating the new innovative result-based approaches proven through our existing EIPs.”