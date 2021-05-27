Investigation of Ireland’s farm biodiversity baseline begins 

Each farmer in the FES programme will receive €200 for their participation while the up-skilling of farm advisors will be a key element in its delivery.
Advisors will receive habitat and biodiversity training as well as updated IT and mapping skills which will be transferable to other schemes.
Farm advisor payment is currently being estimated at €300 minimum.
Minister McConalogue said farmers were adapters and adopters when it came to pioneering initiatives like FES and he was looking forward to seeing the programme open.
“Supporting our farmers to actively conduct their important work, while being aware how significantly these resources can benefit the quality of their produce, while also benefiting the environment will play a critical role in our steps towards a circular economy," he added.
“FES, in combination with the recently announced REAP scheme, will be important pillars to support our goals to roll over existing schemes while also incorporating the new innovative result-based approaches proven through our existing EIPs.”