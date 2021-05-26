Marts Reports: ​​​​​Store bullock trade weakens, but no bargains yet

Isn’t it time for the weather to improve?

While I usually begin a mart report with a mention of a farmer or mart manager at the coalface of the Irish mart scene, today I want to set my sights on a higher power.

I need to talk to God himself.

God, if you are reading this, I need to humbly ask you is there is any reason why you feel we need all the water? To say it’s putting a damper on our summer plans is an understatement.

While Leo and Micheál might be concerned about outdoor dining, with regards to outdoor farming, it’s becoming a bit of a washout.

The ground, which by the way was grand and dry over the winter, has more than enough water now, thank you very much. What we need at this stage is the sun.

Grass is getting trampled underfoot, silage in need of cutting is getting long in the tooth, and grass seed in need of planting remains in the bag. So please God, if you can, I know you’re busy, but turn up the temperature gauge for us here in Ireland and let’s see a few of those lazy, hazy days that were so common when we were all a lot younger.

And so to the marts we go, where selling conditions in the ring are impacted by the wet conditions on the farms.

While the store bullock isn’t as popular as he was a month ago, he’s still a long way from being cheap. Bargains in the ring are hard to come by. And with summer on the way any time soon, stores right now (take it from me) are as cheap as they are going to get.

Macroom Mart last Saturday reported calf prices holding up, but cattle prices a bit “tougher”.

Dry cows in Macroom made from €120 to €700 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom made from €1.50/kg to €1.90/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.95/kg to €2.45/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.75/kg. Heifers made from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Fr steers 580kg 1110 1 AA steer 445kg 910 7 Hr steers 377kg 800 3 AA steers 273kg 670 1 Ch steer 500kg 1110 1 Sim cow 750kg 1450 1 Hr cow 675kg 1160

Dry cows in Bandon on Monday sold from €160 to €1070 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €170 to €475 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €335 to €645 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €460 to €608 with their weight. Heifers made from €378 to €760 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Fr steers 379kg 650 1 AA steer 470kg 840 3 Hr steers 595kg 1240 5 AA steers 389kg 780 2 Ch steers 492kg 1100 1 Lm cow 840kg 1410 1 Ch cow 830kg 1900

Kanturk's cattle sale forged ahead on Tuesday, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"It was a bad morning weather wise in Kanturk, but that didn’t deter our customers.

"We had 780 animals, including 290 calves, up for auction at Tuesday's mart sale.

"Cattle are very much in demand with plenty of customers both ringside and online.

"Cattle prices are still holding up great."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 675kg 1500 1 AA steer 655kg 1395 1 Hr steer 422kg 1080 1 Lm heifer 482kg 1190 1 Fr heifer 495kg 1060 1 Lm cow 740kg 1440 1 AA cow 815kg 1380

Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, reported "We had an increase in cattle numbers on Monday with a steady trade.

"Cow prices are holding well with an excellent bullock sale despite the bad weather."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 AA steers 605kg 1390 8 Ch steers 476kg 1150 2 Fr steers 552kg 1010 6 Hr steers 323kg 800 2 Sim heifers 402kg 880 1 BB cow 710kg 1340 1 Fr cow 785kg 1190

The headline from Kilmallock mart after Monday's sale was that of bullocks hitting €2000 a head. The bullocks in question were 3 Charolais steers weighing 918kg and selling for the magic number of €2000 a head.

This week 1100 cattle sold at Kilmallock mart, with the mart reporting "a feature of recent sales is the amount of factory fit cattle that are now being sold at the mart. The majority of these cattle are making more at the mart."

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €2.43 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1310 a head or €1.79 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1190 a head or €2.45 per kg. Up to €460 was paid in the calf ring (paid for a February born Simmental bull).

A couple of factory bulls sold in Kilmallock during the week were, an Aberdeen Angus bull weighing 915kg and selling for €1340 and a Hereford bull 615kg sold for €1260.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 395kg 920 4 Hr steers 399kg 760 2 AA steers 345kg 720 3 Fr steers 378kg 620 2 AA steers 530kg 1210 4 Lm steers 535kg 1170 1 Sim steer 525kg 1160

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 under to €650 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen sold from €245 to €960. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €270 to €627 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €825 with their weight.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Hr steers 375kg 820 2 AA steers 350kg 740 1 Lm steer 685kg 1510 2 Ch steers 547kg 1280 1 Ch heifer 870kg 1830 1 Sim cow 800kg 1450 1 AA cow 800kg 1430

Calves Dungarvan Monday 24th May

Fr bulls €80 to €120

Hr/AA bulls €130 to €200

Hr/AA heifers €60 to €165

Calves Kanturk Tuesday 25th May

Fr bulls €65 €135

Hr/AA bulls €150 - €390

Hr/AAE heifers €130 - €310