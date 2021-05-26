Marts Reports: ​​​​​Store bullock trade weakens, but no bargains yet

|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
Fr
|
steers
|
580kg
|
1110
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
445kg
|
910
|
7
|
Hr
|
steers
|
377kg
|
800
|
3
|
AA
|
steers
|
273kg
|
670
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
500kg
|
1110
|
1
|
Sim
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1450
|
1
|
Hr
|
cow
|
675kg
|
1160
Dry cows in Bandon on Monday sold from €160 to €1070 with the kilo.
Friesian bullocks sold from €170 to €475 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €335 to €645 with the kilo.
Continental bullocks sold from €460 to €608 with their weight. Heifers made from €378 to €760 with the kilo.
|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
379kg
|
650
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
470kg
|
840
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
595kg
|
1240
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
389kg
|
780
|
2
|
Ch
|
steers
|
492kg
|
1100
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
840kg
|
1410
|
1
|
Ch
|
cow
|
830kg
|
1900
Kanturk's cattle sale forged ahead on Tuesday, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.
"It was a bad morning weather wise in Kanturk, but that didn’t deter our customers.
"We had 780 animals, including 290 calves, up for auction at Tuesday's mart sale.
"Cattle are very much in demand with plenty of customers both ringside and online.
"Cattle prices are still holding up great."
|
Kanturk
|
Tuesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
675kg
|
1500
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
655kg
|
1395
|
1
|
Hr
|
steer
|
422kg
|
1080
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
482kg
|
1190
|
1
|
Fr
|
heifer
|
495kg
|
1060
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
740kg
|
1440
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
815kg
|
1380
Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, reported "We had an increase in cattle numbers on Monday with a steady trade.
"Cow prices are holding well with an excellent bullock sale despite the bad weather."
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
7
|
AA
|
steers
|
605kg
|
1390
|
8
|
Ch
|
steers
|
476kg
|
1150
|
2
|
Fr
|
steers
|
552kg
|
1010
|
6
|
Hr
|
steers
|
323kg
|
800
|
2
|
Sim
|
heifers
|
402kg
|
880
|
1
|
BB
|
cow
|
710kg
|
1340
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
785kg
|
1190
The headline from Kilmallock mart after Monday's sale was that of bullocks hitting €2000 a head. The bullocks in question were 3 Charolais steers weighing 918kg and selling for the magic number of €2000 a head.
This week 1100 cattle sold at Kilmallock mart, with the mart reporting "a feature of recent sales is the amount of factory fit cattle that are now being sold at the mart. The majority of these cattle are making more at the mart."
Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €2.43 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1310 a head or €1.79 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1190 a head or €2.45 per kg. Up to €460 was paid in the calf ring (paid for a February born Simmental bull).
A couple of factory bulls sold in Kilmallock during the week were, an Aberdeen Angus bull weighing 915kg and selling for €1340 and a Hereford bull 615kg sold for €1260.
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
395kg
|
920
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
399kg
|
760
|
2
|
AA
|
steers
|
345kg
|
720
|
3
|
Fr
|
steers
|
378kg
|
620
|
2
|
AA
|
steers
|
530kg
|
1210
|
4
|
Lm
|
steers
|
535kg
|
1170
|
1
|
Sim
|
steer
|
525kg
|
1160
In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 under to €650 with the kilo.
Heifers in Skibbereen sold from €245 to €960. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €270 to €627 with the kilo.
Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €825 with their weight.
|
Skibbereen
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
375kg
|
820
|
2
|
AA
|
steers
|
350kg
|
740
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
685kg
|
1510
|
2
|
Ch
|
steers
|
547kg
|
1280
|
1
|
Ch
|
heifer
|
870kg
|
1830
|
1
|
Sim
|
cow
|
800kg
|
1450
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
800kg
|
1430
Calves Dungarvan Monday 24th May
Fr bulls €80 to €120
Hr/AA bulls €130 to €200
Hr/AA heifers €60 to €165
Calves Kanturk Tuesday 25th May
Fr bulls €65 €135
Hr/AA bulls €150 - €390
Hr/AAE heifers €130 - €310