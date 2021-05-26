Marts Reports: ​​​​​Store bullock trade weakens, but no bargains yet

Latest prices from Macroom, Kanturk, Kilmallock, Dungarvan, Bandon and Skibbereen
At the Central Auctions Nenagh Mart Tuesday sale, six Friesians born in February 2020 that weighed 405kgs and sold for €650.

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 14:53
Denis Lehane

Isn’t it time for the weather to improve?

While I usually begin a mart report with a mention of a farmer or mart manager at the coalface of the Irish mart scene, today I want to set my sights on a higher power.

I need to talk to God himself.

God, if you are reading this, I need to humbly ask you is there is any reason why you feel we need all the water? To say it’s putting a damper on our summer plans is an understatement.

While Leo and Micheál might be concerned about outdoor dining, with regards to outdoor farming, it’s becoming a bit of a washout.

The ground, which by the way was grand and dry over the winter, has more than enough water now, thank you very much. What we need at this stage is the sun.

Grass is getting trampled underfoot, silage in need of cutting is getting long in the tooth, and grass seed in need of planting remains in the bag. So please God, if you can, I know you’re busy, but turn up the temperature gauge for us here in Ireland and let’s see a few of those lazy, hazy days that were so common when we were all a lot younger.

And so to the marts we go, where selling conditions in the ring are impacted by the wet conditions on the farms.

While the store bullock isn’t as popular as he was a month ago, he’s still a long way from being cheap. Bargains in the ring are hard to come by. And with summer on the way any time soon, stores right now (take it from me) are as cheap as they are going to get.

Macroom Mart last Saturday reported calf prices holding up, but cattle prices a bit “tougher”.

Dry cows in Macroom made from €120 to €700 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom made from €1.50/kg to €1.90/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.95/kg to €2.45/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.75/kg. Heifers made from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Fr

steers

580kg

1110

1

AA

steer

445kg

910

7

Hr

steers

377kg

800

3

AA

steers

273kg

670

1

Ch

steer

500kg

1110

1

Sim

cow

750kg

1450

1

Hr

cow

675kg

1160

Dry cows in Bandon on Monday sold from €160 to €1070 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €170 to €475 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €335 to €645 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €460 to €608 with their weight. Heifers made from €378 to €760 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

Fr

steers

379kg

650

1

AA

steer

470kg

840

3

Hr

steers

595kg

1240

5

AA

steers

389kg

780

2

Ch

steers

492kg

1100

1

Lm

cow

840kg

1410

1

Ch

cow

830kg

1900

Kanturk's cattle sale forged ahead on Tuesday, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"It was a bad morning weather wise in Kanturk, but that didn’t deter our customers.

"We had 780 animals, including 290 calves, up for auction at Tuesday's mart sale.

"Cattle are very much in demand with plenty of customers both ringside and online.

"Cattle prices are still holding up great."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

675kg

1500

1

AA

steer

655kg

1395

1

Hr

steer

422kg

1080

1

Lm

heifer

482kg

1190

1

Fr

heifer

495kg

1060

1

Lm

cow

740kg

1440

1

AA

cow

815kg

1380

Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, reported "We had an increase in cattle numbers on Monday with a steady trade.

"Cow prices are holding well with an excellent bullock sale despite the bad weather."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

AA

steers

605kg

1390

8

Ch

steers

476kg

1150

2

Fr

steers

552kg

1010

6

Hr

steers

323kg

800

2

Sim

heifers

402kg

880

1

BB

cow

710kg

1340

1

Fr

cow

785kg

1190

The headline from Kilmallock mart after Monday's sale was that of bullocks hitting €2000 a head. The bullocks in question were 3 Charolais steers weighing 918kg and selling for the magic number of €2000 a head.

This week 1100 cattle sold at Kilmallock mart, with the mart reporting "a feature of recent sales is the amount of factory fit cattle that are now being sold at the mart. The majority of these cattle are making more at the mart."

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €2.43 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1310 a head or €1.79 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1190 a head or €2.45 per kg. Up to €460 was paid in the calf ring (paid for a February born Simmental bull).

A couple of factory bulls sold in Kilmallock during the week were, an Aberdeen Angus bull weighing 915kg and selling for €1340 and a Hereford bull 615kg sold for €1260.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Lm

steers

395kg

920

4

Hr

steers

399kg

760

2

AA

steers

345kg

720

3

Fr

steers

378kg

620

2

AA

steers

530kg

1210

4

Lm

steers

535kg

1170

1

Sim

steer

525kg

1160

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 under to €650 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen sold from €245 to €960. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €270 to €627 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €825 with their weight.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Hr

steers

375kg

820

2

AA

steers

350kg

740

1

Lm

steer

685kg

1510

2

Ch

steers

547kg

1280

1

Ch

heifer

870kg

1830

1

Sim

cow

800kg

1450

1

AA

cow

800kg

1430

Calves Dungarvan Monday 24th May

Fr bulls €80 to €120

Hr/AA bulls €130 to €200

Hr/AA heifers €60 to €165

Calves Kanturk Tuesday 25th May

Fr bulls €65 €135

Hr/AA bulls €150 - €390

Hr/AAE heifers €130 - €310

Family Notices