Error in BEAM letters issued by department

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed an error, contained within information letters on the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme, which farmers across the country received today.
In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department said it was dealing with the matter and letters containing the correct information will “reissue later this week”.
It also confirmed that a text message will be sent to farmers advising them of the issue.
“Recently issued BEAM letters contained an error,” the Department said.
“An SMS text message will be issued to farmers this afternoon with revised letters issued later this week.”
Meanwhile, the correct information is available to farmers on www.agfood.ie
IFA has also confirmed that it has been in contact with the Department about the matter.
“IFA has been in contact with the Department of Agriculture about an error in BEAM letters sent to farmers,” Livestock Committee chairman, Brendan Golden added.
“The Department has acknowledged that there is an issue with the letters and their officials are working to rectify the problem.
“Farmers will be issued with new letters with the correct information.”