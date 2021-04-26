Error in BEAM letters issued by department

Farmers impacted should receive a text message this afternoon
Error in BEAM letters issued by department

BEAM gives temporary financial aid to beef farmers in Ireland. Picture: David Creedon, Anzenberger

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 17:15
Aisling Kiernan

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed an error, contained within information letters on the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme, which farmers across the country received today. 

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department said it was dealing with the matter and letters containing the correct information will “reissue later this week”.

It also confirmed that a text message will be sent to farmers advising them of the issue.

“Recently issued BEAM letters contained an error,” the Department said.

“An SMS text message will be issued to farmers this afternoon with revised letters issued later this week.” 

Meanwhile, the correct information is available to farmers on www.agfood.ie  

IFA has also confirmed that it has been in contact with the Department about the matter.

“IFA has been in contact with the Department of Agriculture about an error in BEAM letters sent to farmers,” Livestock Committee chairman, Brendan Golden added. 

“The Department has acknowledged that there is an issue with the letters and their officials are working to rectify the problem.

“Farmers will be issued with new letters with the correct information.”

Read More

‘Strong and favourable market conditions for Irish beef must be maximised’

More in this section

‘Strong and favourable market conditions for Irish beef must be maximised’ ‘Strong and favourable market conditions for Irish beef must be maximised’
‘Most successful heifer sale ever’ at Gigginstown House Angus event ‘Most successful heifer sale ever’ at Gigginstown House Angus event
Drive to increase transparency in the food supply chain underway Drive to increase transparency in the food supply chain underway
Error in BEAM letters issued by department

New focus on white clover and its role in sustainable agriculture

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices