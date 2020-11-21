Poultry sector on high alert as cases of bird flu hit Ireland

The poultry sector on the island of Ireland is on high alert in the run up to the normally busy Christmas period after two individual cases of bird flu were recently confirmed in Limerick and Derry.

A peregrine falcon in Limerick and a dead wild swan found at Lough Beg near Toomebridge, Co Derry, were found to be infected.

While avian influenza represents a significant threat to the poultry industry, the risk to public health is low and the disease poses no food safety risk for consumers.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has assured the public that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

An early warning system is in place here with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the National Association of Regional Game Councils on the look-out for signs of the disease in wild birds.

Avian influenza recently spread to western Europe after outbreaks in Russia and Kazakhstan this summer. Cases have been reported in several European countries, triggering the introduction of strict protection measures including mass culls in poultry flocks.

Last week, France detected a highly pathogenic strain of the disease in the pet section of a shop in one of Corsica’s main cities.

At this time of year, wild birds which can carry the viruses traditionally migrate along the east Atlantic Flyway from colder parts of northern and eastern Europe to western countries including Ireland, where they congregate on wetlands, mixing with resident species.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said biosecurity measures will help prevent disease from entering a farm and from spreading within it.

He said his department is in close contact with industry stakeholders in relation to the strict bio-security measures that are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks.

Flock owners are being urged to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

Mr McConalogue also told Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan (Ind) that his department is finalising a National Farmed Animal Biosecurity Strategy, which will be launched before the year end.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can have up to 100% mortality in affected flocks. Low pathogenic outbreaks generally cause mild disease in affected birds.

Any major outbreak of the disease in Ireland would have a significant impact on the poultry industry which supports 6,000 jobs mainly in rural areas. Some 350 poultry farms provide birds for processing in seven plants.

The recent growth in the overall value of the Irish poultry sector was facilitated by a 5% increase in the number of poultry birds being processed in Ireland, hitting a record 106m in 2019. Eggs from some 2m hens are also produced here each year, Irish Farmers Association president Tim Cullinan urged poultry farmers to be particularly vigilant and to review their biosecurity practices.

He said the IFA participated in a department briefing and had updated its poultry members, reminding them of the measures they should take to protect their flock.

“Strict biosecurity measures are observed in both egg production and broiler farms in Ireland," he said.

Flock owners must be especially vigilant at this time and for the coming winter months.

Mr Cullinan said the risk is not confined to large-scale commercial production, but also to the many thousands of so-called ‘back yard flocks.’

“All flock owners should feed and water birds inside or under cover to ensure that wild birds cannot access the feed or water,” he said.

Mr Cullinan called on authorities on both sides of the Irish border to work closely together on monitoring and decision-making relating to this animal disease issue.

An outbreak of low pathogenic avian influenza in Monaghan earlier this year led to owners culling over 600,000 birds in 13 flocks for the greater good of the sector.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine later put a once-off financial support scheme in place to assist flock owners with depopulation costs.

Mr McConalogue told Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson TD Matt Carthy in reply to a Dáil question, that the applications received were being processed and the payments of €10,000 per flock owner will issue imminently.

Deputy Carthy said poultry farmers are operating under extremely precarious circumstances. While they take every precaution possible to prevent avian Influenza infecting their flocks, should they face an infection they have no resource as of right.

Worse still, there is absolutely no insurance cover available to mitigate the risk, meaning that entire livelihoods are threatened in the event of an outbreak.

“As we now face the scenario of further outbreaks of differing strains of the avian flu, it is imperative that the Government provide a safety net either in the form of insurance cover or a standard compensation scheme for those affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Belfast said the risk level in Northern Ireland to poultry is assessed as moderate with biosecurity levels on individual sites a crucial mitigation factor.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert said officials continue to monitor the situation across Britain and the Republic of Ireland and in consultation with stakeholders will determine the necessary next steps to mitigate for an avian influenza incursion in poultry.

Bord Bia has, meanwhile, revealed that poultry exports from the Republic increased by some 5% to a value of €306m in 2019.

It said this strong performance was built not only on the appeal of white meat, but on the reputation for excellence that is enjoyed by Irish production centres, supported by Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance programme.

Significantly, the data showed that as exports increased, poultry imports decreased by an estimated 3% in volume terms, reflecting the increased preference for Irish product among consumers particularly at foodservice level.