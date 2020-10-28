Irish bird owners warned to take precautions after bird flu cases in The Netherlands

Poultry owners in Ireland are warned of two confirmed cases of the highly infectious avian influenza (bird flu) in The Netherlands.

The first confirmed case was identified in a mute swan which was found dead in the Groene Hart region of central Netherlands on October 20 and a second case was confirmed in a Eurasian widgeon on October 26. Bird Flu is a contagious and often fatal viral disease of birds.

In Ireland, the avian influenza H5N8 subtype was last found in wild birds in 2016/2017 when it was confirmed in 12 birds, including Eurasian widgeons, mute and whooper swans and a grey heron. An early warning system is in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and therefore risk to humans is considered to be very low. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs are safe to eat.

At this time of year, wild birds which can carry avian influenza viruses traditionally migrate along the East Atlantic Flyway from colder parts of Northern and Eastern Europe to Western European countries including Ireland.

There is a constant risk of the influenza being introduced into Ireland from November onwards each year as this is when the migratory birds arrive and congregate on wetlands, mixing with resident species. Cold, short winter days also increase the risk of avian influenza due to increased virus survival times in the environment.

Ireland is currently free of avian Influenza and an outbreak of the disease would have a significant impact on the poultry industry here.

"Poultry owners in Ireland should be aware that the virus can spread from the wild bird population to poultry farms, through direct contact and in particular through faeces from wild birds infected with the virus," the Department of Agriculture said.

"Biosecurity measures should be implemented to mitigate the risk of avian influenza in poultry flocks. In particular, flock owners are advised to feed and water birds inside or under cover where wild birds cannot gain access and suitable fencing should be placed around outdoor areas. This applies to all flocks, irrespective of size."

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue emphasised that flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office. The Department continues to closely monitor and assess the disease.

Clinical signs that poultry keepers should look for in their birds include a swollen head, discolouration of neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and fewer eggs laid – although these vary between species of bird.

Poultry owners who suspect disease in their flock should notify the nearest Department Veterinary Office or ring the Avian Influenza Helpline: 076 106 4403 (Outside of Office hours: 1850 200 456).

Anyone who finds a dead wild bird such as wild ducks, wild geese, swans, gulls or birds of prey and warned not to handle them and report the findings to the Department.