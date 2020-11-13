Vet Advice: It’s time to check that calf’s leg fracture

You may not remember, but a few weeks ago, I wrote an article here about a 60kg Charolais bull calf that had broken its leg at the time of calving. I had encased the left front leg in a gamgee splint and bandaged it, before covering the whole lot with a cast that hardened rapidly.

The calf began to thrive massively, having the full contents of its mother’s udder all to himself, and she is a great mother, by all accounts.

Growing at the rate he should, he would be somewhere around 95 to 100kg, at this stage.

The cast is on four weeks now, and maybe it is time to have a peep at what is going on underneath. The question is always out there as to how long you should leave a cast on.

When I was going through college, we were always told that it should be left on for six weeks, but I have a distinct memory of a programme on television a few years ago, where the vet decided to take the cast off after two weeks and, upon seeing the fracture had not healed enough, promptly put the calf to sleep.

The important thing is the state of the fracture when you first see it.

If it is a clean break, it is much better scenario than a jagged, splintered break, and that’s better again than where the skin is broken, with some of the bone protruding. In what we call a simple fracture, we can try to bring the broken edges as close to the way they were before the break when we set them in the cast.

Following this, the body then sets about its own business of healing the fracture.

For anything up to two weeks, the body’s response is one of inflammation. We see a lot of blood flooding the area and, as this clots, it helps to form the framework for a callus.

Over the following four weeks, the body sends in the fibrous cells and cartilage to form a firmer bonding called a soft callus.

This, if it was left without support, would not have the strength to keep the fracture site together.

What follows in this site is the bone producing cells and all the minerals like calcium and phosphorous that are required to produce the hard callus.

Vitamin D helps with the absorption of calcium, and the building blocks of protein are also required.

It is not really until you get to the six-week period that the fracture can be left without any support. During the course of the following few months, the bone at the fracture site goes through what is called a re-modelling phase, and the big swelling of the hard callus, that we can feel, gradually reduces in size, as the bone gets stronger and more refined, coming back towards some sort of normality.

This Charolais calf has all the nourishment that it needs, being a suckler calf, and is in a much better position than a bucket-fed calf that in all probability will only get half the same amount of nourishment. As this calf progresses and grows in size, so too does the size of the bone inside the cast.

Allied to this the cushion of the gamgee will become more compact leaving more space, but eventually the pressure will start to tell and I will need to take a look.

When putting on the cast, I inserted cutting wires to make it easier to remove the cast in two pieces. Assuming that all is well with the bone and the fracture site, I can use the two sides of the original cast to support the leg for a further two weeks.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy