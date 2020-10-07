€1.5 million guide on quality West Waterford Farm

Large holdings in West Waterford have been few and far between in recent years so there should be some strong interest in an 80-acre non-residential farm currently listed with Dungarvan-based auctioneers DNG Morrissey Properties.

The property in question is in the townland of Ballynahemery, approximately 10km west of Dungarvan close to the old Cappagh Creamery on the main N72 between Lismore and Dungarvan.

Fields at Ballynahemery in Dungarvan.

According to selling agent Michael Morrissey, the land on this farm is of the best quality – high quality limestone land, complimented by a range of excellent outbuildings. The land is laid out in paddocks of lush grassland and access to all parts of the farm is assured via an established network of internal pathways.

The centrally located farm buildings are of a very high standard and include milking parlour, dairy shed, calf sheds, a newly-constructed machinery and storage shed. The cubicles lead to a modern slatted yard with automatic scrapers that access the slatted areas from each cubicle shed.

The milking parlour and dairy are at the centre of the farm buildings. It has a cow waiting yard, gated access to the slatted units as well as to the farmyard and rich pastures grassland beyond. The milking parlour has capacity for five cows on either side.

“It’s good limestone land – very flat land and well maintained,” says Michael. “The ditches have all been taken out of it and it’s been subdivided by fencing and pathways leading from the farmyard to the land… There’s good natural drainage from the River Finisk.”

There is electricity and water supply and the farm comes with entitlements, details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

“It’s a very big dairying area,” says Michael. “There are a lot of big dairy farmers in that location.”

As such, locally-based clients are expected to be the primary source of serious interest in this holding that would suit expanding dairying operations or younger farmers starting off. So far, the agents say, the level of interest has been very good.

For such a high-quality and rare offering in ready-to-go condition, the price expectation should be similarly so and the price guide in this case is in the region of €1.5 million (€18,750/acre).