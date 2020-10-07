Calls for department to open dialogue on new Farmers’ Charter of Rights

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is being called upon by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) this week to begin dialogue on a new Farmers’ Charter of Rights as the current one prepares for expiration at the end of December.

ICMSA has also indicated that the matter will be raised at the Farmers’ Charter Monitoring Committee meeting which is taking place on Thursday, October 8.

The Charter sets out specific delivery targets to farmers, including schemes and a commitment to the principles of quality customer service set out in the Customer Charter and Action Plan.

Deputy President, ICMSA Lorcan McCabe said the Association will be “seeking improvements” to the delivery and implementation of the farm schemes covered by the Charter.

“We’ll be raising the matter of the new charter at the Farmers’ Charter Monitoring Committee meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday and asking the Department for outline plans around timelines and consultation,” he confirmed.

“The importance of farm schemes to farm families and, through them, the wider rural economy has been well documented and cannot be overstated.”

Mr McCabe went on to say that the issue of inspections remained “a major bone of contention” for farmers and he highlighted the importance of “real simplification” in relation to farm inspections in the new Charter.

“ICMSA will be pushing for farmers to be treated more fairly, both in relation to the notice period of inspections and an improved tolerance system, where minor breaches of regulations do not lead to a financial penalty,” he continued.

“The new Charter will have to address the transition period that is likely to be in place for at least a year and then cater for the new structure and schemes in CAP Post 2020.

“That means that certainly for an initial period the Charter will have to be a work-in-progress but farmers want and need it to be in place in 2021.

“This will ensure their rights are protected and that progress has been made on greater simplification of the management and inspection of schemes.”