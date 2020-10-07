Calls for department to open dialogue on new Farmers’ Charter of Rights

Current Farmers’ Charter expires at end of this year and ICMSA is calling for replacement as well as reforms for farmers
Calls for department to open dialogue on new Farmers’ Charter of Rights

ICMSA has called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to begin discussions on the new Farmers' Charter of Rights. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 11:26
Aisling Kiernan

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is being called upon by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) this week to begin dialogue on a new Farmers’ Charter of Rights as the current one prepares for expiration at the end of December.

ICMSA has also indicated that the matter will be raised at the Farmers’ Charter Monitoring Committee meeting which is taking place on Thursday, October 8.

The Charter sets out specific delivery targets to farmers, including schemes and a commitment to the principles of quality customer service set out in the Customer Charter and Action Plan.

Deputy President, ICMSA Lorcan McCabe said the Association will be “seeking improvements” to the delivery and implementation of the farm schemes covered by the Charter.

“We’ll be raising the matter of the new charter at the Farmers’ Charter Monitoring Committee meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday and asking the Department for outline plans around timelines and consultation,” he confirmed.

“The importance of farm schemes to farm families and, through them, the wider rural economy has been well documented and cannot be overstated.” 

Mr McCabe went on to say that the issue of inspections remained “a major bone of contention” for farmers and he highlighted the importance of “real simplification” in relation to farm inspections in the new Charter.

“ICMSA will be pushing for farmers to be treated more fairly, both in relation to the notice period of inspections and an improved tolerance system, where minor breaches of regulations do not lead to a financial penalty,” he continued.

“The new Charter will have to address the transition period that is likely to be in place for at least a year and then cater for the new structure and schemes in CAP Post 2020.

“That means that certainly for an initial period the Charter will have to be a work-in-progress but farmers want and need it to be in place in 2021.

“This will ensure their rights are protected and that progress has been made on greater simplification of the management and inspection of schemes.”

Read More

Calls for key farm schemes including Glas and TAMS to be extended

More in this section

workplace food industry - factory butchery for the production of sausages - butcher cuts meat All bets off as EU Parliament votes against Mercosur 
Steady beef market despite last week’s intake increase of 2,000 Steady beef market despite last week’s intake increase of 2,000
Lamb trade settled at up to 530 cents/kg Lamb trade settled at up to 530 cents/kg
charlie mcconalogue

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices