Calls for key farm schemes including Glas and TAMS to be extended

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to extend key farm schemes including Glas and TAMS.

The calls came during a meeting between both parties this morning.

IF’s Rural Development Chairman, Michael Biggins said 36,000 farmers - currently in GLAS 1 and 2 - “need certainty that their plans will be extended into 2021 and beyond if necessary, under EU CAP Transitional Rules”.

“It is vitally important that a decision to extend GLAS plans is made soon as the last thing farmers need is uncertainty and a rush to get extensions in before the end of the year,” he added, before pointing out to the Department the need for “a simple process” to extend plans.

“Payment levels must be fully maintained for all farmers.” Meanwhile, tranche 19 of TAMS is set to close on October 31 with December 31 earmarked for closure on tranche 20.

4,688 farmers have applied under Tranche 18 - which closed in August - and 70% of those will shortly get an approval to proceed.

Mr Biggins said the carryover of applicants from one tranche into another would be “totally unsatisfactory” and he asked Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to “sort this out”.

“Like Glas, an early decision on an extension to TAMS is now important as the investment plans of farmers must not be put on hold pending a new investment scheme in the next CAP,” he continued.

“IFA is seeking an additional allocation of €38m in next week’s Budget, to bring the total allocation for TAMS to €120m.” The Department indicated that, so far this year, it has spent €54.8m out of a total allocation of €82.5m.

IFA, meanwhile, is encouraging farmers to make their payment claim as soon as possible.