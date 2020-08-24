Beef Finisher Payment applications will close on Wednesday, September 9

Beef farmers who didn’t send animals directly for slaughter, but sold animals close to finish, privately or through the marts, should check to see if they are entitled to the new Beef Finisher Payment (BFP).
This can be checked on the www.agfood.ie website.
For animals presented for slaughter by an agent, dealer, or another herdowner, within 30 days of purchase, including those purchased in the mart, payment may go to the previous herdowner, provided they had the animal for more than 30 days.
Applications close on Wednesday, September 9, for the €50m BFP scheme.
It is a one-off, exchequer-funded grant aid scheme to support beef finishers in Ireland severely impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic.
Teagasc Beef Specialist Aidan Murray says all applications must be completed online, using your Agfood account.
If you are not registered online, you can go to www.agfood.ie to register.
You may apply online yourself, or if you have given authorisation to your adviser/consultant, they may apply on your behalf, provided you instruct them to do so.
If applying yourself, once you go into your Agfood account, along the left-hand side of the screen you need to click on Exceptional Aid Measures, and you can then proceed to submit your application.
At the time of application, your number of eligible animals for payment will appear on the screen, so you will have some idea of what payment you might receive.
IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden has encouraged farmers to apply for the BFP scheme without delay.
IFA has created a step-by-step guide for farmers who wish to apply for the scheme.
Mr Golden said it will be a significant boost for the autumn cattle trade.
If farmers have any queries in relation to the scheme, they can contact Anna Daly on annadaly@ifa.ie or by calling 01-4260340.