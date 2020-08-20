Only  virtual shows  escaped the  Covid-19 wipeout of agricultural events

Over 1,700 entries have been received for the traditional show horses, ponies, donkeys, cattle, sheep, poultry, eggs, dogs, pets, art, baking, photography, vegetables, flowers, craft, knitting, creative writing and Lego.
Results will be streamed live with special contributions from agricultural shows around the country, competition results, guest commentators, exhibitor reviews, virtual trade stands, music, live topical discussion, cookery demonstrations with celebrity chefs, and special guests, followed by the virtual parade of champions.
All the action will be streamed through the ISA's www.irishshows.org website and on Facebook (@IrishShowsISA).