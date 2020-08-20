Only  virtual shows  escaped the  Covid-19 wipeout of agricultural events

Next Saturday is the Irish Shows Association’s virtual show day, and everyone can get involved by taking part in the public judging of one of the 130 show classes to be decided.

You can cast your vote now in the “Life on The Farm” photo competition.

Go to www.irishshows.org and find Class 87 of the virtual show, review the class rules, and vote for your favourite.

One vote is allowed per computer per 24-hour period up to the show, which is live from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday.

Over 1,700 entries have been received for the traditional show horses, ponies, donkeys, cattle, sheep, poultry, eggs, dogs, pets, art, baking, photography, vegetables, flowers, craft, knitting, creative writing and Lego.

Results will be streamed live with special contributions from agricultural shows around the country, competition results, guest commentators, exhibitor reviews, virtual trade stands, music, live topical discussion, cookery demonstrations with celebrity chefs, and special guests, followed by the virtual parade of champions.

All the action will be streamed through the ISA's www.irishshows.org website and on Facebook (@IrishShowsISA).

Action-Packed

Prize-winners to sixth place in all classes will receive specially commissioned 2020 rosettes.

Saturday’s show will also feature music, cookery demonstrations, panel discussions, and interviews.

The full programme will be available on the website before the big event Saturday.

On an action-packed day, you can hear from expert judges and celebrities, with the online parade of champions to finish up.

The Irish Shows Association is the national representative body for about 130 Irish agricultural shows, which have of course been put out of action this year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show was to have taken place last Sunday.

Organisers said their thoughts and sincere thanks were with the volunteers, competitors, and exhibitors who prepare for the event for 12 months, and with the spectators missing the event this year.

“Sadly, this year due to Covid-19 the show activity will not take place, as the health and safety of all our people must be the priority.”

Online, they marked the occasion on the show website and Facebook page with a trip down memory lane, sharing memories, friendships and experiences from past shows, and said they are already preparing for next year’s show on August 8, 2021.

The Tullamore event is the country’s largest agricultural show.

n Last week, the organisers of the National Dairy Show which was to take place at Millstreet, Co Cork, on October 17, announced the cancellation of the event, saying that it “will not take place as a physical event”.