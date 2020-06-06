Irish Shows Association launches virtual event

“With most of our 2020 shows and our All-Ireland Championships cancelled for 2020, we want to offer something to our showing community to help keep the spirit of showing alive,” said a spokesperson.
The Irish Shows Association has announced it will run a virtual show, which will culminate on August 22, when all results will be announced online.

“With most of our 2020 shows and our All-Ireland Championships cancelled for 2020, we want to offer something to our showing community to help keep the spirit of showing alive,” said a spokesperson.

The schedule of classes is currently being finalised, and will be available on the ISA’s irishshows.org website from June 19.

The association hopes to offer as broad a range of classes as possible within the limitations of the online format.

All entries will be submitted online with accompanying photos and/or videos, depending on the class.

Entries will close strictly on August 4, to allow time for them to be numbered, as part of the process to ensure that judging can be carried out anonymously.

Entry will be free.

“Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on a special ISA 2020 commemorative rosette. 2020 rosettes will be a collectors’ item in years to come,” said an Association spokesperson.

Virtual livestock and farm shows have sprung up worldwide to replace events called off due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

At their centre is judging of livestock from videos or photographs submitted by their owners.

Animals entered in the online show will be paraded to a worldwide audience, so it is the perfect place to showcase livestock.

In the UK, ‘The Greatest Online Agricultural Show’ on May 2 had about 800 livestock entries in 200 classes, and approximately 200 trade stands signed up.

The online Scottish Agricultural Show will take place on July 3 and 4.

The format of the Irish event being organised by the ISA is unknown yet, but the Scottish show (scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk) is based on videos of cattle, sheep, goats and horses uploaded to YouTube, and photographs of dogs, vintage tractors and baking competitions.

