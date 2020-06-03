€11,000 per acre expected for 71-acre farm near Mallow

Aerial view of the 71-acre non-residential holding for sale near Lombardstown, Co Cork

Located in North Cork just 3.7km from the N72 main Cork-Killarney road, a 71.5-acre non-residential holding has just come on the market with Mallow-based auctioneer Liam Mullins.

The southwest-facing property is situated in the townland of Lackendarragh, 3km from Lomdardstown. The land has been used for tillage for a number of years, according to the selling agents. It is of excellent quality (“top class soil”) and it is land that would lend itself to a dairy enterprise in the heart of strong dairy-farming country.

“It has a lovely southwestern aspect and it’s well fenced and very well looked after,” say Liam.

The holding has a mains water and electricity supply and, apart from its land quality, it is strong on aesthetics as well: “There are nice mature tree trees about the place. It has a nice mature look about it, with beech and oak trees around parts of it. It’s a nice cosy spot.

You’re only 12km from Mallow and just off the N72. There would be a lot of good dairy farmers around that area.

This part of Munster is associated with a large number of mid-sized to large farms – predominantly dairying operations – and traditionally associated with the first co-operative movement.

There is a considerable amount of public road frontage with the property and it lends itself to being sold in lots. The farm is, therefore, presented in three possible lots, which are as follows:

Lot 1 consists of the entire holding of 71.54 acres. Lot 2 is a 46.68-acre parcel. Lot 3 comprises the remaining 24.86 acres of land.

“My preference would be for the entire holding to go together,” says Liam, “but if someone wants to buy 25 acres of land then they can… We’ll see how it goes. That 25-acre block would be a nice parcel on its own, for example.”

There is very little wastage on the land as a whole, with just a small portion of the land by the roadside that could be regarded as such and which comes to about an acre.

“Other than that, it’s all perfect,” says Liam. “It’s all good tillage land.”

The ample road frontage includes two public roads, part of which naturally divide the property into the proposed lots.

Although the land isn’t long on the market, there are already a few serious enquiries, according to the selling agents. The price expectation is “around €11,000 an acre” – a reasonable expectation for good land in this area.