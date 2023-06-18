Email firm Mesh secures EI and Elkstone funding

Dublin-based tech firm Mesh has raised €1.55m in seed-stage funding that will allow it to expand creating 40 jobs over the next four years.

The funding round was led by Elkstone, and backed by Enterprise Ireland. In a statement, Mesh, which creates email security software, said the injection of capital will enable them to expand their platform and global presence. 75 per cent of the new jobs will be based in Ireland across multiple disciplines including sales and marketing, customer support, and product development.