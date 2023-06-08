Amazon tax opinion boosts Apple's legal battle over taxes paid in Ireland

The appeal court will issue a non-binding opinion in the Apple case in November.
Amazon tax opinion boosts Apple's legal battle over taxes paid in Ireland

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 13:42
Alan Healy

Apple's ongoing court battle with the EU over taxes paid in Ireland has received a significant boost. 

An adviser to Europe's top court said today that another tech giant, Amazon, should not pay €250m in back taxes to Luxembourg as ordered by EU competition enforcers, as she cited errors in the EU regulatory assessment.

The European Commission in its 2017 decision said Amazon paid no taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations due to a Luxembourg tax arrangement allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

The EU antitrust watchdog equated the tax deal to illegal state aid. However, a lower tribunal in 2021 scrapped the EU decision, dealing a blow to EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on preferential deals.

"The Commission erred in deciding that Luxembourg had granted unauthorised state aid to Amazon in the form of tax advantages," Advocate General Juliane Kokott at the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) said in a non-binding opinion.

"The reference system relied on by the Commission in order to review whether there was a selective advantage, namely the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines rather than Luxembourg law, was incorrect," she said.

Kokott said the General Court's judgment annulling the EU decision should be upheld. The CJEU, which normally follows such recommendations in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.

In 2016, the Irish Government was told to recover €14.3bn in taxes and interest from Apple. In 2020, the General Court of the European Union annulled the decision but the commission has undertaken an appeal which was heard in May.

The appeal court will issue a non-binding opinion in the Apple case in November. A final ruling is likely to follow within six months after that.

Read More

Whitegate owner reviewing options that may include putting Ireland's sole oil refinery up for sale

Additional reporting Reuters

More in this section

Discover the universe: Limited-time offer on Vaonis Vespera Smart Telescope! Discover the universe: Limited-time offer on Vaonis Vespera Smart Telescope!
Bluetti AC200Max review: A game-changer for solar-powered motorhomes and beyond Bluetti AC200Max review: A game-changer for solar-powered motorhomes and beyond
Gender identity Twitter manager quits amid row over handling of transgender topics
#Apple TaxOrganisation: AmazonOrganisation: Apple Inc
<p>Apple WWDC23. Pictures: Apple.</p>

Apple WWDC23: New Mac Studio, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, software updates and Apple Vision Pro

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd