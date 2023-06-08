Whitegate owner reviewing options that may include putting Ireland's sole oil refinery up for sale

Irving Oil acquired Whitegate in 2016
Whitegate owner reviewing options that may include putting Ireland's sole oil refinery up for sale

The State's only oil refinery, Whitegate supplies approximately 40 per cent of Ireland’s transport and heating fuel. Picture: Denis Scannell

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 10:12
Alan Healy

Canadian energy firm Irving Oil has begun a review of its company that could see key oil refinery assets, including Whitegate in Cork, up for sale.

In a statement, the family-owned company said it has begun a strategic review of its operations and that as series of options are being evaluated related to the company's future.

"No decisions have been made about where this strategic review will lead. Consideration will be given to a new ownership structure, a full or partial sale, of a change in the portfolio of our assets and how we operate them."

Irving Oil acquired Whitegate in 2016. The refinery in Cork Harbour first opened in 1959. It was operated by the State’s Irish National Petroleum Corporation up until 2001 when they were sold to US oil giant Tosco which was later acquired by Phillips 66.

Whitegate processes light, low-sulphur crude oil, sourced from the North Sea and West Africa. The facility produces transportation and heating fuels such as gasoline, diesel and kerosene that are then distributed across Ireland and Europe.

It supplies approximately 40 per cent of Ireland’s transport and heating fuel.

Read More

Whitegate oil refinery revenues surge on the back of soaring oil prices

More in this section

Homebuilders Glenveagh sees 'strong demand' helped by improved planning process Homebuilders Glenveagh sees 'strong demand' helped by improved planning process
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14, 2017 : The Sunday Telegraph newspaper. The Sunday Telegraph is a British broadsheet newspaper, founded Telegraph Media Group set for sale after row with lenders
Entrance to the Guinness factory in Dublin Ireland Water crisis threatens alcoholic drinks supply, Guinness-maker Diageo warns
<p>The company added that it was "considering all options," in relation to Minister's refusal to grant permission, saying it will update the market on its financing situation as soon as practicable. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke</p>

Barryroe abandons €20m share sale, warning of 'going concern issues' following permit refusal

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd