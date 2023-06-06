Apple WWDC23: New Mac Studio, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, software updates and Apple Vision Pro

Mac Studio and Mac Pro

The Mac Studio features the M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors, which Apple says is providing a significant performance boost and enhanced connectivity in a compact design. The company claim It is up to six times faster than the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and up to three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra processor.

The Mac Pro, now equipped with the M2 Ultra processor, combines exceptional performance with PCIe expansion capabilities, making it suitable for demanding professional workflows. It is up to three times faster than the previous-generation Intel-based Mac Pro. Both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro offer up to 192GB of unified memory, surpassing even the most advanced workstation graphics cards.

The new Mac Pro represents the completion of Apple's transition to Apple silicon across its Mac lineup, providing users with the most powerful and capable professional products ever offered by the company.

The Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available for order, with availability starting on June 13th. These new devices showcase Apple's commitment to delivering high-performance computing solutions while prioritising environmental sustainability, using recycled materials and reducing energy consumption. The computers come with macOS Ventura, optimised for Apple silicon, and will receive additional features and productivity tools with the release of macOS Sonoma later this year.

Pricing and availability

Mac Studio starts at €2,449 and €2,209 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/store.

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at €8,499 and €8,019 for education. Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at €9,199 and €8,599 for education. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/mac-pro.

New 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple has unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air, positioning it as the world's best 15-inch laptop. The new MacBook Air boasts a spacious 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution twice as high and 25% brighter than comparable PC laptops.

It also features a sleek, fanless design that measures a mere 11.5mm thin, making it the thinnest 15-inch laptop available. Weighing just 1.5kg, the company claims it is nearly 40% thinner and 0.23kg lighter than its PC counterparts.

The MacBook Air runs on the powerful M2 chip, offering blazing performance that is up to 12 times faster than Intel-based MacBook Air models. The company also said, the M2 chip also provides up to 18 hours of battery life, a 50% increase compared to PC laptops.

Other notable features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, MagSafe charging, and the macOS Ventura operating system.

Pricing and availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Tuesday, June 13.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, starts at €1,649 and €1,519 for education.

Software updates to iOS, iPadOS and MacOS

iOS17

iOS 17 is a major update that aims to make the iPhone more personal and intuitive. The release focuses on enhancing the communications experience, improving sharing capabilities, refining text input, and introducing new features like Journal and StandBy.

The Phone app receives a significant upgrade with personalised Contact Posters, allowing users to customise their appearance for incoming calls and express themselves. Live Voicemail provides real-time transcription and the ability to pick up calls while the caller is leaving a message. FaceTime now supports audio and video messages, reactions, and extends to Apple TV for larger screen usage.

Messages introduce an all-new stickers experience with emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers from photos. The update includes a new drawer for easier sticker access, powerful search filters, a catch-up arrow for conversation tracking, and the option to share locations and audio messages.

AirDrop gets new sharing capabilities with NameDrop, enabling easy sharing of contact information and content by simply bringing devices together. Autocorrect receives a comprehensive update, improving word prediction and offering predictive text recommendations inline. Dictation also becomes more accurate with a new speech recognition model.

The introduction of StandBy allows users to view glanceable information on a full-screen display when the iPhone is charging. The StandBy screen can be personalised with clock styles, photos, widgets, and supports Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications.

Journal is a new app that promotes gratitude and reflection through journaling, offering personalised suggestions based on recent activities.

Additional features in iOS 17 include improved privacy and security measures, mental health features in the Health app, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, various updates to AirPods, Home app, Reminders, Siri, Photos, and accessibility features.

New software features will be available this Autumn as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

iPadOS 17

iPadOS 17 brings a personalised and beautiful lock screen experience to iPad users. They can now customise the lock screen with their favourite images, selecting from their personal library, dynamic photo sets, or Live Photos.

Users can also choose wallpapers from a gallery, customise the look of the date and time with expressive fonts and colours, and create unique designs with emojis and colour combinations. The lock screen also introduces Live Activities, allowing users to stay updated on real-time information such as sports games, travel plans, or food delivery orders.

Interactive widgets are now available on both the lock screen and home screen, enabling users to perform tasks with a tap.

iPadOS 17 also improves working with PDFs, making it easier to enter information and providing a new PDF experience in the Notes app for organising, reading, annotating, and collaborating.

Messages and FaceTime receive enhancements with features like sticker experiences, reactions, and leaving audio or video messages. Additionally, Safari offers profile support for separate browsing experiences, and the Health app is now available on iPad, providing insights and tracking capabilities for users' health data.

Availability

New software features will be available this fall as a free software update for iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

AirPods update

This Autumn, AirPods will receive software updates that introduce powerful new features for an enhanced personal audio experience.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will benefit from three key features: Adaptive Audio, Personalised Volume, and Conversation Awareness. Adaptive Audio dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation to deliver the best listening experience based on the user's environment.

Personalised Volume uses machine learning to fine-tune the media experience by understanding environmental conditions and listening preferences over time.

Conversation Awareness lowers the volume and enhances voices when users start speaking, making it easier to engage with people around them.

Additionally, updates to Automatic Switching improve the speed and reliability of transitioning between Apple devices, while a new Mute or Unmute feature simplifies call management.

One more thing: Apple Vision Pro

Apple has been working on the Apple Vision Pro for years and now after all the hype and speculation, it’s finally here, or at least it will be next year in the US. Meta has been tirelessly pushing VR and only a few days ago announced their next consumer VR headset the Meta Quest 3 with a launch expected later this year. Apple’s new hardware goes far beyond anything released by Meta so far, including their €1,500 Meta Quest Pro.

Apple said the Vision Pro, is a spatial computer that combines digital content with the physical world. Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system with 23 million pixels across two displays and a unique dual-chip design with custom Apple silicon.

The device is controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice, allowing for a fully three-dimensional user interface. The spatial operating system, visionOS, creates an infinite canvas for apps, enabling multitasking and productivity.

The company said the Vision Pro offers immersive entertainment experiences, such as transforming any space into a personal movie theatre and playing games with immersive audio. It also enhances the way users capture and relive memories with a three-dimensional camera and spatial audio.

FaceTime calls become spatial, with participants reflected in life-size tiles and spatial audio. The device supports an all-new App Store and offers developers the opportunity to create new app experiences for spatial computing. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro incorporates advanced materials and a compact wearable form factor. The device includes innovative hardware, such as an ultra-high-resolution display, advanced audio system, and eye-tracking technology.

Privacy and security are prioritised, with features like secure authentication and user control over data sharing.

The Apple Vision Pro is due for release next year with a hefty early adopter price tag of $3,500 (€3,260)