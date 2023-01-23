Boulies Elite Series gaming chair — premium quality and comfort that's not just for gamers

Gaming chairs have become incredibly popular as more people are now working from home. However, not all chairs are made equal and while you can buy cheap ones, it can be a false economy in the long run. Build quality, comfort and adjustability are the three pillars of what I look for in a good chair. I’ve been using the Boulies Elite gaming chair for the last couple of months to see if it justifies the premium price tag.

Design

The Elite chair has a maximum height of 192cm, a seat height of 47 - 55cm and a maximum weight capacity of 110 kg. The Boulies Elite model in Ultraflex Polyurethane that I’ve been testing is available in Black, Brown and Blue or in a stylish water-repellent fabric in Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Ash Grey.

You have complete control over the chair thanks to the tilt-tension adjustment, tilt-locking lever, and full-length backrest adjustment.

The 4D armrests (move in 4 directions) provide considerable adjustability and versatility — the armrest can slide back and forth with a simple press of a button, but it also twists left and right. The only thing I didn’t like is that the armrests don’t stay locked in position — move the chair by the armrest and it will twist. At least the sliding mechanism does stay locked in place. Of course, you can also adjust the height of the armrests (64 - 77cm).

The seat has a tilt adjustment that can be locked in place or left unlocked (15-degree rocking). The backrest can be reclined all the way, which is surprisingly comfortable thanks to the soft back cushion. However, lying in a horizontal position requires some sort of footstool for your legs.

The Boulies Elite series uses a mixture of their signature Boulies Ultraflex PU leather mixed with microfiber suede. The distinctive water-repellent fabric design has a unique dyeing and finishing technique and is made with high-strength fibres, making it robust, durable and breathable.

Boulies apply a coating to the fabric to make it water-repellent for any small accidents that may occur, preventing the outer layer of the cloth from becoming soaked with liquids. It also comes with a soft neck pillow that wraps around the headrest with elastic straps. Additionally, my chair also came with a soft cushion for additional backrest support.

Finally, the Elite features six 6cm PU casters for improved stability, but I didn’t find them as frictionless when rolling on the floor compared to other chairs I’ve reviewed in this price class. Because the casters are manufactured of XL PU, which is sturdy and friendly to wooden floors, they may be used without worrying about leaving marks.

The enhanced premium metal used for the chair base guarantees maximum stability and strength. According to Boulies, it’s properly balanced and robust enough to support the majority of weights. People of all heights and sizes can use the chairs comfortably by using a class 4 gas lift for height control, which is the best class of gas hydraulics for stability and safety. This lift also includes safety certifications like BIFMA (by SGS).

Comfort

The 100% cold-cured foam used in the Elite is soft and conforms to your body as you sit. It also aids in the chair's preservation of shape over time. The sides curve and wrap around your torso for extra support too. If you spend hours each day sitting, the extra comfort makes a difference. I found the curve in the backrest conformed to my back to help me maintain good posture. I also found the headrest to be crucial in helping me rest my head in a good position and reduce the pains in my neck from sitting at my desk for hours for work and of course, gaming.

Quality guaranteed

The two-year limited guarantee that comes with a Boulies gaming chair covers all of its functional options and features.

Verdict

The Boulies Elite gaming chair is made from luxury materials on a sturdy frame. It looks great too with quality white stitching and while it is a gaming chair, the design is stylish and premium. The build quality is excellent so you do get what you’re paying for.

Boulies Elite Series RRP €390 Boulies