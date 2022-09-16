In a cost-of-living crisis, Apple is counting on upscale shoppers

Phone maker is hoping latest iPhone is a hit as spending on devices slows
In a cost-of-living crisis, Apple is counting on upscale shoppers

The iPhone 14 costs at least €1,339 in Ireland.

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 15:05

The latest iPhone has hit stores and Apple is counting on well-heeled shoppers to make the device a hit during a year of roaring inflation and shaky technology spending.

The iPhone 14 line-up reserves the best features for the high-end Pro models costing at least $1,000 in the US and €1,339 in Ireland. And based on preorder data, the strategy is already working with consumers, who have turned the most expensive new iPhone into the most popular version.

Though overall spending on mobile devices and computers is slowing this year, there is still an appetite for top-tier smartphones which is Apple’s strength. That has allowed the company to hold production steady at a time when much of the industry is scaling back plans.

“The data continues to point to robust demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which could have a materially positive impact for both mix and margins,” Amit Daryanani, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a report this week.

The iPhone 14 line was unveiled earlier this month alongside new Apple Watches and AirPods. The company did not raise prices, a surprise to analysts who thought inflationary pressure would force the move. But Apple is still attempting to upsell consumers more than ever before.

The preorder data suggests the iPhone 14 Pro Max is more in demand than the same model was last year, part of the shift upscale, according to a report by KGI Securities.

The question now is whether that momentum is strong enough for Apple to overcome a broader slump. Worldwide, the smartphone market is expected to decline 3.5% to 1.31bn units this year, according to market research firm IDC.

In China, both a manufacturing hub for Apple and a key market, smartphone sales have tumbled this year. But Apple shipments are up 5% compared with an overall decline of 23%, according to Mr Daryanani.

“Apple continues to gain significant share in China and we expect the share gains to continue,” he said.

A successful iPhone 14 launch could help ease investor jitters after a rollercoaster of a month. The stock has whipsawed between gains and losses in recent trading sessions, with the shares suffering their worst single-day rout since 2020 on Tuesday. 

A higher-than-expected inflation report and concerns about interest rate hikes have hit tech stocks especially hard.

Apple shares are down 14% for the year, though that is a bit better than the S&P 500, which has fallen 18%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled 26%.

• Bloomberg

Read More

Apple launches new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and second generation AirPods Pro

More in this section

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B TV — the future or just another fad like 3D? The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B TV — the future or just another fad like 3D?
TikTok Misinformation TikTok search results ‘riddled with misinformation’ on Covid, climate and war
South Korea Privacy South Korea fines Google and Meta over privacy violations
iPhone 14Organisation: Apple
<p>Google Pixel Buds Pro with Pixel 6a. Picture: Noel Campion.</p>

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are to Pixel phones what AirPods are to iPhones

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s